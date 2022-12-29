Read full article on original website
Related
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Burlington
Finding For the best quality hotel sort list in the Burlington region, you are in the right house. You are going to get a hotel sort list in Burlington. Also, a direction link from your house, and average user reviews, Contact Number, area, Web Link info, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have taken this info.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Saint Johnsbury
Do you require the full a sorted list of the pretty hotel in the Saint Johnsbury zone? I’ve shared in this article the pretty hotel sorted list these are placed in the Saint Johnsbury. Also, a directional link from your location, with details area, Web Address data, approximate internet...
WCAX
Key delivery has Burlington homeless pod community closer to completion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirty homeless people are a step closer to having a warm safe shelter in Burlington. The city’s pod community got a boost on Thursday with the delivery of a building critical for the low-barrier shelter on Elmwood Avenue to open. Two trailers were delivered. They’re...
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
WCAX
Fireworks prices explode but holiday displays will still go on
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s the second-biggest fireworks holiday in the United States, right behind the Fourth of July. And this year, those dazzling displays will come at a cost. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, costs are up...
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction in 2022
In 2022, 287 homes sold in the town of Essex and city of Essex Junction compared to 502 last year. The average home value in the city and town increased from $398,914 to $459,200. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction this year. 5....
WCAX
Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A public meeting about the planned “Diverging Diamond Interchange” in Colchester has been rescheduled for next month. The diamond is being created at Interstate 89′s Exit 16 near Costco. The design has both directions of traffic cross to the opposite side of the...
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
colchestersun.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Colchester in 2022
In 2022, 214 homes sold in Colchester compared to 383 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $410,197 to $468,255. These are the five most expensive homes purchased in Colchester this year. 5. 598 South Bay Circle. This home sold for $950,000 on August 30, 2022....
mychamplainvalley.com
Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout
Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Montpelier
Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Montpelier region? In this blog article, you are going to get a perfect of the great hotel that is placed in the Montpelier region. Also, a direction map link from your home, and directions, Website Link info, estimate people ratings,...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Middlebury
I believe you are searching for the top hotel full list in the Middlebury region? In this article, you are going to get a full list of the top hotel that is situated in the Middlebury region. Also, a direction link from your house, and direction, Website Link info, avg...
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
newportdispatch.com
New signs, kiosks go up at Bluffside Farm in Newport
NEWPORT — Visitors to Newport’s Bluffside Farm will be greeted with several new signs and kiosks recently installed by the Vermont Land Trust. A large sign on Scott Farm Road welcomes visitors in English, Abenaki and French. A kiosk at the start of the pedestrian trail networks offers...
WCAX
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Comments / 1