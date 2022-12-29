ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Comments / 1

Related
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Burlington

Finding For the best quality hotel sort list in the Burlington region, you are in the right house. You are going to get a hotel sort list in Burlington. Also, a direction link from your house, and average user reviews, Contact Number, area, Web Link info, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have taken this info.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Saint Johnsbury

Do you require the full a sorted list of the pretty hotel in the Saint Johnsbury zone? I’ve shared in this article the pretty hotel sorted list these are placed in the Saint Johnsbury. Also, a directional link from your location, with details area, Web Address data, approximate internet...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Fireworks prices explode but holiday displays will still go on

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s the second-biggest fireworks holiday in the United States, right behind the Fourth of July. And this year, those dazzling displays will come at a cost. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, costs are up...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
WILLISTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout

Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
WINOOSKI, VT
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Montpelier

Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Montpelier region? In this blog article, you are going to get a perfect of the great hotel that is placed in the Montpelier region. Also, a direction map link from your home, and directions, Website Link info, estimate people ratings,...
MONTPELIER, VT
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Middlebury

I believe you are searching for the top hotel full list in the Middlebury region? In this article, you are going to get a full list of the top hotel that is situated in the Middlebury region. Also, a direction link from your house, and direction, Website Link info, avg...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Two school leaders are preparing to step down

MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

New signs, kiosks go up at Bluffside Farm in Newport

NEWPORT — Visitors to Newport’s Bluffside Farm will be greeted with several new signs and kiosks recently installed by the Vermont Land Trust. A large sign on Scott Farm Road welcomes visitors in English, Abenaki and French. A kiosk at the start of the pedestrian trail networks offers...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy