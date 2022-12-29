ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl

ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 30

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game. NOMINEE #1: KOKOMO’S FLORY BIDUNGA Kokomo is sure to create plenty of highlights this […]
KOKOMO, IN
Deadly northeast side shooting

One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side. One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side. A young Indianapolis Colts fan almost had his Christmas ruined earlier this week when the team took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Canceled flight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

