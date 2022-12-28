Read full article on original website
Longmont police investigating possible prior incidents at explosion site
Dec. 28—Longmont police are looking into whether an explosion on Placer Avenue that injured three people was the second such incident at the address. Longmont police said the explosion was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Crews arrived and found a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged in the explosion and subsequent fire.
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV in Westminster Thursday evening, the Westminster Police Department announced.
Police discovered Mutch sleeping about 15 feet from where the first victim was found.
Dec. 29—Editor's note: Continuing through Saturday, the Times-Call will count down the top stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper's editors. Isahis "Zay" Rosales was only 13 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in August. On Aug. 20, Longmont officers were called to a shooting...
A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street.
K9 helps apprehend suspect in Greeley
Two men were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the Old Navy in Greeley, where the stolen vehicle was spotted. The men fled, and a half-hour later, were spotted driving recklessly on Highway 34. A state trooper nearby said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the men fleeing on foot. A 39-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the driver, 26-year-old Gerardo Castro fled into an open field and hid in thick vegetation. A police K9 then took him to custody. He was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction after being treated at a local hospital for cold exposure.
Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed west of Johnstown due to a crash involving 20 to 25 vehicles.
On Dec. 30, 2021, firefighters fought hurricane-force winds that fueled an inferno to defend their community from what they thought could never happen. A year later, it’s still surreal.
Four-year-old Esme suffered severe injuries that required overnight care at an emergency clinic, which cost the Foothills Animal Shelter nearly $3,000, the shelter said in a press release.
DENVER — When he came across two people apparently stealing packages in his condo garage, Mike Blake had an idea what they were up to. He had no idea what they would do next. He said package thieves have targeted his building before, so when he was awoken by...
Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after the animal sustained severe injuries that required life-saving care at an area animal shelter.
A first responder in Arapahoe County suffered a major health crisis on Wednesday and unfortunately died as a result.
The coroner has identified the snowboarder who died earlier this week in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.
The family of the victim, a locksmith, said the trucker suspect refused to pay for locksmith services and hit their father with his semi truck.
AURORA, Colo. — A worker was killed when a trench collapsed Tuesday in the area of East Dartmouth Avenue and South Buckley Road. Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said its Technical Rescue Team responded at 1:30 p.m. to a report of a collapsed trench in the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive.
A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
A man involved in a murder-suicide at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall on Christmas Day set off a "large explosion" at his place of business shortly before the deadly incident, according to the Thornton Police Department.
