Longmont, CO

YAHOO!

Longmont police investigating possible prior incidents at explosion site

Dec. 28—Longmont police are looking into whether an explosion on Placer Avenue that injured three people was the second such incident at the address. Longmont police said the explosion was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Crews arrived and found a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged in the explosion and subsequent fire.
LONGMONT, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
YAHOO!

Top 10: No. 3: Longmont teen dies in drive-by shooting

Dec. 29—Editor's note: Continuing through Saturday, the Times-Call will count down the top stories of the year, as selected by the newspaper's editors. Isahis "Zay" Rosales was only 13 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in August. On Aug. 20, Longmont officers were called to a shooting...
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

K9 helps apprehend suspect in Greeley

Two men were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the Old Navy in Greeley, where the stolen vehicle was spotted. The men fled, and a half-hour later, were spotted driving recklessly on Highway 34. A state trooper nearby said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the men fleeing on foot. A 39-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the driver, 26-year-old Gerardo Castro fled into an open field and hid in thick vegetation. A police K9 then took him to custody. He was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction after being treated at a local hospital for cold exposure.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion

Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building

Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Rescuers recover body of worker trapped in collapsed trench

AURORA, Colo. — A worker was killed when a trench collapsed Tuesday in the area of East Dartmouth Avenue and South Buckley Road. Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said its Technical Rescue Team responded at 1:30 p.m. to a report of a collapsed trench in the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes

A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
COLORADO STATE

