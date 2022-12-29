Read full article on original website
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Birmingham, cities across country remember 2022′s gun-related homicide victims
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin implored residents to reflect on the “incredible toll” gun violence has taken in 2022 as the city joined several others across the country Friday to recognize the year’s gun-related homicide victims during an inaugural day of remembrance. “Gun violence has taken an incredible...
WATCH: City of Birmingham remembers victims of gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the city of Birmingham took part in the Inaugural Day of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims. Mayor Woodfin will join more than a dozen faith leaders to reflect on and remember community members killed in gun-related homicides. Those participating will be reading the names of victims and offering prayers […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County faith leaders, sheriff plea for end to gun violence
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Religious leaders from around Jefferson County gathered at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fairfield on Friday to pray for an end to gun violence. For deacon Peter Smith, the mission is personal. "As a family member of a victim of gun violence, you know, it...
Birmingham homicides reach record high in decades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says […]
wvtm13.com
Grieving mother discourages celebratory gunfire before New Year's Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People across central Alabama will be ringing in the new year in different ways on Saturday. Birmingham police want to make sure people in Birmingham are doing it safely and not with guns. Akita Jemison lost her son to gun violence earlier this year. She's calling...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
wbrc.com
City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
Birmingham PD reminds residents to be safe while ringing in the new year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has big plans to ring in the new year, and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says there are several safety hazards that can very quickly turn New Year’s celebrations into a nightmare. He recommends checking out one […]
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Outlines a ‘Pattern’ of Recent Homicides in City
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said this week that a number of recent homicides in the city have followed a “pattern” and that lives could be saved if residents peacefully resolve conflicts. In a series of tweets, the mayor cited six “tragedies” between Dec. 18 and 26 which all...
Shelby Reporter
New children’s home will help trafficking survivors
Blanket Fort Hope, a Shelby County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sex trafficking, broke ground Dec. 17 on a new restoration home that will offer hope to children and teens. The home will stand on a 73-acre property in Shelby County, where survivors will receive food, clothing...
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
wvtm13.com
Police make arrest in recent Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is in jail after his arrest in the shooting death of Charles Edward Smith Jr. in Birmingham. Smith was found shot Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. A woman and a teenager were also injured. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department...
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
Two teens - ages 15 and 16 - among 4 suspected in Bessemer home invasions
Four people, including a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are accused in a spate of home invasions in Bessemer. On Tuesday, said Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons, officers responded to three separate incidents of intruders forcing their way into occupied homes. While investigating the first two incidents, Clemons said, officers stopped...
WKRG
Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
