Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

WATCH: City of Birmingham remembers victims of gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the city of Birmingham took part in the Inaugural Day of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims. Mayor Woodfin will join more than a dozen faith leaders to reflect on and remember community members killed in gun-related homicides. Those participating will be reading the names of victims and offering prayers […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham homicides reach record high in decades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police Department warns against celebratory gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is New Year’s Eve and Birmingham Police have an urgent reminder to you about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Sgt. Monica Law said not only is shooting a gun into the air to ring in the new year frivolous and dangerous, it’s also illegal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham PD reminds residents to be safe while ringing in the new year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has big plans to ring in the new year, and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says there are several safety hazards that can very quickly turn New Year’s celebrations into a nightmare. He recommends checking out one […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

New children’s home will help trafficking survivors

Blanket Fort Hope, a Shelby County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sex trafficking, broke ground Dec. 17 on a new restoration home that will offer hope to children and teens. The home will stand on a 73-acre property in Shelby County, where survivors will receive food, clothing...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Police make arrest in recent Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is in jail after his arrest in the shooting death of Charles Edward Smith Jr. in Birmingham. Smith was found shot Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. A woman and a teenager were also injured. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
BESSEMER, AL
WKRG

Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
