Smiling Will Anderson recalls Saban calling him ‘soft’ and how he ‘got him back’
Will Anderson looked relaxed at the podium Thursday afternoon. While some players shy away from interviews, the Alabama linebacker is in his element. And given his obvious yet unspoken plans for the future, Anderson spoke freely when asked about a funny memory he had with Nick Saban. “He called me...
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs calls out critics of Bill O'Brien
One of the most criticized coordinators in the entire country resides in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has drawn more than his fair share of criticisms over the last two seasons even though he helped to deliver the program’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Even still, the...
Bryce Young: ‘A lot’ of my success is a credit to Bill O’Brien
Bryce Young and Bill O’Brien fall on opposite ends of the approval-rating spectrum among Alabama fans. But Young credits what he accomplished in his two seasons as Alabama’s starter -- including a Heisman Trophy in 2021 -- to the offensive coordinator that fans seem to love to hate.
Nick Saban joined by Mark Ingram on Sugar Bowl preview show, talks 2009 standard
Before Alabama takes the field against Kansas State in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl, Nick Saban held his usual “Hey Coach” radio show Thursday night. -- “Happy New Year to all out there,” Saban begins to the room. -- “The players on the team that are here...
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Bob Penny, former UAB professor and ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ actor, dead at 87
Bob Penny, a longtime former UAB professor and actor who performed in more than 30 films, including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died. He was 87. A cause of death was not given in his obituary. Born in Anniston in 1935, Dr. Robert Lynn...
Kliff Kingsbury Has Shocking Admission On J.J. Watt's Retirement Announcement
J.J. Watt shocked the entire NFL world yesterday when the pass rusher announced he'd be retiring at the conclusion of this season. According to a new report this afternoon, he apparently surprised his own team, too. Speaking with the media this Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals head coach ...
A patient Deshaun Watson hopes Browns are the same with Kevin Stefanski
Deshaun Watson is preaching patience with himself, the offense and head coach Kevin Stefanski with the team missing the playoffs for a second straight year.
Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?
Cowboys coach Dan Quinn is “where his feet are,” as he likes to say. And he is also where Jerry Jones’ wallet is. But another cycle is about to test that "love'' ... and maybe test that wallet.
'Browns Are No Slouch!' Commanders QB Carson Wentz Wary of Threat Cleveland Poses
Recently instilled Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz is ready to pick up where he left off against the San Francisco 49ers this week as he faces the Cleveland Browns. After head coach Ron Rivera named Wentz the starter going forward, attention turns to the Browns for the former first-round...
Commanders benching Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will not start Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Heinicke was benched for Wentz in the fourth quarter last week and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will stick with that switch for at least Week 17. Heinicke took over as the starter in Week 7 and won five of his first six games, but Washington has gone 0-2-1 in their last three contests. Over Heinicke's eight full starts, the Commanders ranked 26th in red zone offense and 20th in points per game.
Birmingham City Council member Hunter Williams: Finding compromise in the age of brinkmanship
On a recent trip to Washington DC, I found myself at a table with Senator Richard Shelby and Congresswoman Terri Sewell. We were there to present Sen. Shelby with a resolution honoring his 36 years of service to the residents of Alabama and to discuss appropriations that would benefit Alabamians in the upcoming federal spending bill.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Saban said he gave transferring players shot to play in bowl ‘and they didn’t’
The topic of transfers and opt-outs was again the main topic of discussion the morning before the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban again praised the decisions of Will Anderson and Bryce Young to play in the 11 a.m. CT Saturday game with Kansas State while addressing those who decided not to play.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Mac Jones ‘Got Fed Up’ With Low Block on Eli Apple
Last week, Mac Jones laid out a block on the Bengals’ Eli Apple. Some didn’t understand it, but Travis Kelce thinks he knows. The Chiefs’ tight end is familiar with a lot of players in the NFL, including Apple. Folks have been calling it a dirty hit,...
Shane Beamer Reflects On 2022 Season
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke to the media after a heartbreaking Gator Bowl loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Kentucky vs Iowa football game: How to watch, livestream and listen to Music City Bowl
It isn't a New Years Six bowl game like Kentucky football hoped it would be before the season began. And it won't feature the Wildcats' starting quarterback or running back. But the Wildcats (7-5) will face a familiar opponent Saturday at noon in the Music City Bowl — Iowa. That's right, the Hawkeyes (7-5), last year's Citrus Bowl opponent. ...
HaHa Clinton-Dix joins Alabama support staff after NFL retirement
Former Alabama safety HaHa Clinton-Dix has rejoined the program on its player development staff, he said Friday. Clinton-Dix announced his retirement from the NFL after playing in the league from 2014-2021. The former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers spent three seasons, 2011-13, at Alabama. “So that’s where my...
Former Alabama safety retiring from the NFL
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix won’t make another NFL comeback. Instead, the former Alabama All-American will retire from the NFL on Friday, and he’ll do so as a member of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the team announced on Thursday. The Packers selected the consensus All-American with the...
