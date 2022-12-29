Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will not start Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Heinicke was benched for Wentz in the fourth quarter last week and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will stick with that switch for at least Week 17. Heinicke took over as the starter in Week 7 and won five of his first six games, but Washington has gone 0-2-1 in their last three contests. Over Heinicke's eight full starts, the Commanders ranked 26th in red zone offense and 20th in points per game.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO