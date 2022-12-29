ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Commanders benching Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will not start Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Heinicke was benched for Wentz in the fourth quarter last week and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will stick with that switch for at least Week 17. Heinicke took over as the starter in Week 7 and won five of his first six games, but Washington has gone 0-2-1 in their last three contests. Over Heinicke's eight full starts, the Commanders ranked 26th in red zone offense and 20th in points per game.
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
HaHa Clinton-Dix joins Alabama support staff after NFL retirement

Former Alabama safety HaHa Clinton-Dix has rejoined the program on its player development staff, he said Friday. Clinton-Dix announced his retirement from the NFL after playing in the league from 2014-2021. The former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers spent three seasons, 2011-13, at Alabama. “So that’s where my...
Former Alabama safety retiring from the NFL

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix won’t make another NFL comeback. Instead, the former Alabama All-American will retire from the NFL on Friday, and he’ll do so as a member of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the team announced on Thursday. The Packers selected the consensus All-American with the...
