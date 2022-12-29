ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Woman shoots herself in the leg while mishandling gun in car

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg Tuesday when she mishandled a gun in her car and it fired. Officers were called Tuesday, Dec. 27, to the 200 block of N. Bowen Street for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Stolen car found abandoned in Jackson driveway

JACKSON, MI – A car reported stolen in Jackson Wednesday was found parked in the driveway of a random house of a now-confused homeowner. Police were called Wednesday, Dec. 28, to a home in the 900 block of E. Porter Street for a stolen vehicle report, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
wgvunews.org

GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car

Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy