Lee County sets deadline for Hurricane Ian debris curbside pickup
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Solid Waste is reminding residents in some areas to place all Hurricane Ian debris curbside by Tuesday, January 3. This deadline will allow county staff to better assess the remaining needs for debris removal in the following areas:. Briarcliff. Daniels Parkway corridor. Eagle...
North Port Residents Protest Private Partnership Of Warm Mineral Springs
NORTH PORT – Some North Port residents are not happy with a plan to use a public-private partnership to reopen Warm Mineral Springs. they are attempting to garner signatures on a change.org petition. A rally was held Dec. 23rd afternoon and a second one was planned for today. On...
Power restored for San Carlos RV Park after months without electricity since Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the San Carlos RV Park near Fort Myers Beach has been without power. On Thursday evening, the loud hum of gas generators could still be heard coming from RVs and mobile homes throughout the seasonal park. Stephanie Price, the manager of...
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida
The aftermath of an unknown tornadoPhoto byMick HauptonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Herald Tribune and Wikipedia.
Hundreds of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian up for auction at Florida salvage yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Along with homes and businesses, Hurricane Ian also damaged countless number of boats. Now, hundreds of them are going on sale. According to WINK News, it will take place at Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage along Burnt Shore Road in Charlotte County. Hundreds are up for auction.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
Enough concrete poured at Longboat's St. Regis to build a 234-mile sidewalk
From top to bottom, work is progressing on the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key as the project heads into its second year of construction. With ground broken on the project in October, 2021, the foundation building permits were awarded in early 2022. From there, construction has been vertical at the 17.6-acre former home of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
People unable to return to Fort Myers Yacht Basin amid Ian’s damage
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin, because of Hurricane Ian, isn’t what it once was, but people living there are still tirelessly holding on to their memories. Nobody lives at the yacht basin because the city doesn’t want people there. While we’re on the doorstep of 2023, the yacht...
FEMA Mitigation Specialists offering advice for rebuilding
FEMA mitigation specialists will be at the Lee County and Charlotte County Home Depot, helping answer any questions people may have about rebuilding stronger and safer homes that are storm resistant.
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
Officials warn of New Year’s Eve fireworks due to dry weather conditions
You may have noticed pop-up fireworks stands in your neighborhood selling different varieties. But with the recent dry weather combined with Hurricane Debris, lighting them off could be a hazard. With New Year’s Eve just one day away, many residents in Southwest Florida are gearing up for their own personal...
Billy Fuccillo’s former Cape Coral, Port Charlotte Kia dealerships sell to Morgan Automotive Group
The late Billy Fuccillo would have had one word for this real estate deal, and it would have been “huge.”. Kia of Cape Coral, which Fuccillo owned from December 2010 until before his death at age 65 in June 2021, changed hands again. Morgan Automotive Group paid $14.5 million...
Water main break shuts down three blocks of Collier County neighborhood
PORT ROYAL, Fla. — A three-block section of Gordon Drive is closed indefinitely following a water main break on Wednesday night. “The pipe separated, broke. So we are excavating it right now. It’s a fairly deep pipe, about eight feet deep,” said Bob Middleton, the Public Works Director for the City of Naples.
Traffic Alerts: December 31
All lanes on Lee Boulevard at the intersection of Ida Avenue are shut down due to a crash. Traffic will be affected for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each other
Richard Shuette and his wife Janet have lived in their home in LaBelle for 22 years and were used to doing things themselves. But age has limited what they can do. “The older I get the harder it is for me to do things,” said Richard.
Photos: Driver flags down Fla. firefighters to remove snake from truck
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A python needed rescuing after hitching a ride under the hood of a driver’s truck, according to Florida firefighters. The driver flagged down firefighters in Fort Myers early Thursday, Dec. 29, after finding the scaly passenger hiding in the engine compartment, fire officials wrote on Facebook. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck there.
