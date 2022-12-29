Women serving time in prison for manslaughter cases in Hughes, Lyman Counties have sentences reduced by Gov. Noem

Read full article on original website
Related
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem's staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
kelo.com
South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2023 South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday, January 7th, in Pierre. The day starts on the third floor of the Capitol at 11 am where House and Senate members take their oath. Governor Noem and other officers will be sworn in at noon. Those events are free and open to the public. Tickets to the Capitol Ball and Inaugural Ball are $25. They can be purchased at sdinaugrual.com The 2023 session opens on January 10th.
KEVN
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
drgnews.com
Laurie Gill retiring; Noem appoints Matt Althoff as Secretary of Social Services
Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Matt Althoff as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Matt’s appointment will be effective Jan. 23, 2023, upon the retirement of Secretary Laurie Gill. “Matt will bring empathy, humility, and a fresh perspective to the Department of Social Services,” said Governor Kristi...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
KELOLAND TV
New law makes selling homemade foods easier
A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmers markets, fairs and roadside stands. House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022...
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 31
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (29) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Grandmother remembers grandson who died during South Dakota blizzard
Blizzard conditions on the Rosebud Reservation made it difficult for emergency services to reach Honor Beauvais who later died at the hospital.
mycouriertribune.com
What Judge Goldman said at sentencing
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
drgnews.com
Stanley, Jones, Brule, Walworth among counties where sobriety checkpoints will be held in January
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. Checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Stanley, Jones, Brule, Walworth, Brown, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha and Spink.
State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms. The tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to the storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths. The deaths occurred both before and after a National Guard deployment ordered by […] The post State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Crime in SD: Home common site, familiar offender
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Victims of serious crimes in South Dakota likely knew the offender and the crime happened in a residence or home. Most serious crimes happen inside a residence and home, according to the 2021 crime report from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Many offenders in serious crimes are often an acquaintance or boyfriend/girlfriend of the victim, according to the FBI data for South Dakota.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: 2 new deaths and 1,781 new cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The death toll from the 2022-23 flu season is now at 12 in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new flu-related deaths in the past week ending on Dec. 24. The two deaths were in Grant and Minnehaha Counties. There...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sobriety checkpoints coming for South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the month of January, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties. Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth. Officials...
dakotafreepress.com
More from Down South: Noem Promotes Liberty U Grad from Campaign to Second Floor for Online Propaganda
Austin Goss reports that Governor Kristi Noem continues to tap young conservatively brainwashed outsiders to ply her propaganda instead of hiring South Dakota talent to tell the truth. Joining official taxpayer-funded fact-twirlers Ian Fury and Amelia Joy is barely booze-legal North Carolinian turned DC-critter turned Noem clinger Chad Kubis:. According...
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
kelo.com
Sobriety check points coming in January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The quest to keep drunk drivers off the road will continue in the new year. A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. Checkpoints...
Comments / 1