Women serving time in prison for manslaughter cases in Hughes, Lyman Counties have sentences reduced by Gov. Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2023 South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday, January 7th, in Pierre. The day starts on the third floor of the Capitol at 11 am where House and Senate members take their oath. Governor Noem and other officers will be sworn in at noon. Those events are free and open to the public. Tickets to the Capitol Ball and Inaugural Ball are $25. They can be purchased at sdinaugrual.com The 2023 session opens on January 10th.

PIERRE, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO