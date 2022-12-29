ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman County, SD

Women serving time in prison for manslaughter cases in Hughes, Lyman Counties have sentences reduced by Gov. Noem

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
kelo.com

South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2023 South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday, January 7th, in Pierre. The day starts on the third floor of the Capitol at 11 am where House and Senate members take their oath. Governor Noem and other officers will be sworn in at noon. Those events are free and open to the public. Tickets to the Capitol Ball and Inaugural Ball are $25. They can be purchased at sdinaugrual.com The 2023 session opens on January 10th.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota marijuana: A year in review

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

New law makes selling homemade foods easier

A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmers markets, fairs and roadside stands. House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mycouriertribune.com

What Judge Goldman said at sentencing

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs

The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms. The tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to the storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths. The deaths occurred both before and after a National Guard deployment ordered by […] The post State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crime in SD: Home common site, familiar offender

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Victims of serious crimes in South Dakota likely knew the offender and the crime happened in a residence or home. Most serious crimes happen inside a residence and home, according to the 2021 crime report from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Many offenders in serious crimes are often an acquaintance or boyfriend/girlfriend of the victim, according to the FBI data for South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota flu: 2 new deaths and 1,781 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The death toll from the 2022-23 flu season is now at 12 in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new flu-related deaths in the past week ending on Dec. 24. The two deaths were in Grant and Minnehaha Counties. There...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sobriety checkpoints coming for South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the month of January, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties. Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth. Officials...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

More from Down South: Noem Promotes Liberty U Grad from Campaign to Second Floor for Online Propaganda

Austin Goss reports that Governor Kristi Noem continues to tap young conservatively brainwashed outsiders to ply her propaganda instead of hiring South Dakota talent to tell the truth. Joining official taxpayer-funded fact-twirlers Ian Fury and Amelia Joy is barely booze-legal North Carolinian turned DC-critter turned Noem clinger Chad Kubis:. According...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kelo.com

Sobriety check points coming in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The quest to keep drunk drivers off the road will continue in the new year. A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. Checkpoints...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy