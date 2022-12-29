Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warhawks win wild one
TOWN OF MERTON — With their backs to the wall and time running out, things did not look great Thursday night for the host Arrowhead boys hockey team at the Mullett Ice Center. The Warhawks watched as longtime rival Homestead rallied for three unanswered goals to take a 3-1...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vikings top Suns at Holiday Classic
NEW BERLIN — There’s always a sense of pride playing in your host tournament, and that’s an opportunity New Berlin West has been presented with in recent years at the Viking Holiday Classic. The Vikings would have preferred to have entered Tuesday afternoon feeling a little sharper,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lasers fall in Battle of the Titans
WALES — A loss would have been far from the end of the world for either team, as Wednesday’s nonconference matchup between Kettle Moraine and Notre Dame was a showcase, more than anything. And what a showcase it was, as two top-ranked, defending state champions with hopes of...
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB
Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
Report: Quarterback Chase Wolf coming back to Wisconsin in 2023
Chase Wolf confirmed with reporters following the Guaranteed Rate Bowl that he will return to Wisconsin for a sixth season.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eric Matthew Schroeder
April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
Greater Milwaukee Today
John E. Kincaid
Jan. 12, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2022. John E. Kincaid, 79, formerly of Dousman, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. John was born on January 12, 1943, in Michigan, to Dean and Elizabeth (Sheller) Kincaid. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1961. John...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael J. Cherveny, 74
Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years. Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.
Beloved grocer in Southeast Wisconsin retires after 50 years
From bagger to manager, a beloved grocery worker in Delafield is retiring after 50 years in the business. Tom Bonesho was just 16 years old when he was offered his first job.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arleen D. Wetzel, 95
Arleen D. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Luther Manor at River Oaks in Mequon at the age of 95 years. Arleen was born in Cedarburg on August 21, 1927, to the late Loretta (nee Pantzlaff) and Paul Dietrich and married Wilmer Wetzel in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne F. Nettesheim
Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022. Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sweetgreen to open at Corners of Brookfield in 2023
BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced that Sweetgreen, a restaurant specializing in bowls and salads, will be opening at the mall in 2023. The chain is also opening a location in Madison in 2023, its first locations in Wisconsin. The restaurant will be located between Lululemon and Here...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert Richard Lapointe
April 5, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2022. Robert Richard Lapointe, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by his family and dogs on December 13, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on April 5, 1946, to Philippe and Isobel (nee McAuley).
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Larry Eugene Leskovsek
Aug. 7, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2022. Larry Eugene Leskovsek, age 76, sadly passed away on December 16, 2022. Larry was born in Milwaukee on August 7, 1946, to William and Edith (nee Keilhofer) Leskovsek. Larry is survived by his beloved daughter, Jennifer (Brigham) Green; his grandchildren, who were the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Herman Frentzel
Thomas Herman Frentzel, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Christmas evening at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Married for 59 wonderful years to Nancy (Weaver) Frentzel. Beloved father to Bob (Jenny Dunn) Frentzel and Tom (Anne Cibula) Frentzel. Cherished “Buppa” to Katie, Kelly, Megan, Lilly, Hayden, Chloe and Phoebe. Brother to Herman Frentzel and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dog whisperer to Oliver and Eddie.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Velma L. Olsen
Dec. 26, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2022. Velma LaVerne Olsen (nee Rose) of Hartford died on December 24, 2022, at the Hartford Aurora Hospital. She was born in Fond du Lac on December 26, 1930, to Henry Rose and Vernal (nee Johnson) Rose. In 1949, Velma graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. She married Wallace Weller Jr. in 1950, and later married Curtis Melius of Hartford in 1960, who died in 1963.
