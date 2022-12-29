Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years. Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.

CEDARBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO