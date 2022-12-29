Local Sports Scoreboard- Dixon Girls Basketball Advance into KSB Classic Finals, Sterling Boys Basketball Rolls at Taylorville

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWQC
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
Keith R. Miller
Keith R. Miller age 66 of Harmon died on Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 at KSB Hospital in Dixon, IL. He was born on July 17, 1956 in Rochelle, IL the son of Robert and Margaret (Pierce) Miller. Keith was a highway maintainer at the Illinois Tollway Authority for over 29 years. He also worked part time for Ryan Farms, and Bayer Crop Science in his retirement. He was a member of the Dixon Elks Club.
Karen Temple
Karen L. Temple, age 82, formerly of Sterling died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Heritage Health in Walnut. Karen was born on November 30, 1940 in Boone, Iowa the daughter of Leo and Elda (Larson) Bell. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1959 . Karen married Allen Temple on March 18, 1960 in Fulton. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2011. She was employed at several area department stores and worked a short time at General Electric in Morrison.
Win Tickets to See Tracy Lawrence in Concert at the Coronado in Rockford. Listen Tuesday, January 3rd to Win.
Tracy Lawrence will be in concert at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford on Thursday February 16th at 7:30pm. The doors will open at 6:30pm. Tracy Lawrence has sold over 13 million albums and had 18 songs hit #1 on the Country Billboard Charts. River Country 101.7 will be...
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
Betty Sayers Pratt
Betty Sayers Pratt passed away on December 17, 2022 in Eugene, OR at the age of 90, after suffering a stroke. She was born to Earl and Vera (Argraves) Sayers on July 26, 1932 and lived in Rock Falls, IL most of her life, until 2020 when she moved to Eugene to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.
Fire devastates 700 block of Illinois Avenue
MENDOTA - A fire has devastated the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. The call came in after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Fire departments from all around the area converged on the scene to help battle the blaze. No other details are...
Recent Ottawa High Graduate Passes After Cancer Battle
An Ottawa teen whose courageous battle against cancer brought schools and communities together has died. Seventeen-year-old Landon McAlpine passed away at his home on Monday. Landon first started feeling sick around Christmas of last year. The next month he was diagnosed with colon cancer. A Facebook page called “Landon's Fight” documented McAlpine's battle. Fundraisers were held in the past year including students from both Ottawa and L-P coming together this past football season to show support and raise funds for McAlpine.
South Beloit’s new Kwik Trip is a win for truckers
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit is getting some new businesses in the new year, and it could mean more convenience for truck drivers. “Kwik Trip,” a three-in-one shop with gas, a convenience store and truck stop, is coming to town. “Yeah, it will be great,” said semi-truck driver Tim Vermeis. “I think we […]
Machesney Park firefighter died in line of duty on Christmas
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Thursday about the sudden death of a local first responder. North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg died on Christmas Day. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom said that the 50-year-old died in the line of duty, passing away shortly after returning home from his shift and responding […]
Rayshawn Smith dies in prison
Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas banquet a …
One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County
One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire
MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived.
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile. They were taken to a local hospital for...
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford
Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
