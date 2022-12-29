Read full article on original website
Related
txktoday.com
Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
magnoliareporter.com
Collision in Hope kills driver, injures another
Robert Chism, 59, of Nashville was killed about 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck on the northwest side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Chism was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 278, just west of the Arkansas 32 intersection. His vehicle crossed...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Altercation led to shootout that fatally injured Vivian teen
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The male victim, identified by family members as Corterion Collins, was fatally wounded just before noon Thursday. According to...
swarkansasnews.com
Nashville man dies after Hempstead County wreck
A Nashville man died in a Little Rock hospital the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29 after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Hope, according to the Arkansas State Police. Robert Chism, 59, succumbed to his injuries he received in the accident, which was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Highway 278 and west of Highway 32 in Hempstead County.
ktoy1047.com
ASP: Vehicle accident leaves one dead, another injured
The Arkansas State Police reported that a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Robert Chism of Nashville was traveling east around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 278 near the Hope airport when it entered the other lane and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Jerry Hillery of Prescott, Arkansas. Chism died of injuries sustained in the accident. Hillery was injured in the accident and transported to a local hospital.
hopeprescott.com
Hope man injured in fatal crash
MAGNOLIA – A Hope man was injured in a three vehicle crash Tuesday morning (12/27) in Columbia County that killed one and injured a third person. According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Christopher N. Wilson, 35, of Hope was traveling east on U.S. Highway 82 in Magnolia when he apparently traveled left of center striking a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by George R. Critton, Jr. 47, of Magnolia, which was traveling west, and a third west bound vehicle, a 2002 Porsche driven by David A. McClellan, 51, of El Dorado.
ktalnews.com
Teen fatally shot in Vivian; 5 in custody
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five people are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian late Thursday morning. It happened just before noon on W. Atlanta near the intersection of N. Cypress Street and N. Hickory Street. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office says the victim died on the way to the hospital.
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
hopeprescott.com
James Hogue and Annie Spivey Charged With Breaking or Entering Into a Motor Vehicle
On December 21, 2022 at approximately 11:52am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested James Hogue, 46, of Hope, and Annie Spivey, 49, of Hope, AR. Mr. Hogue and Ms. Spivey were each arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1800 block of Holiday Drive in Hope, AR. Mr. Hogue and Ms. Spivey was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
magnoliareporter.com
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
waldronnews.com
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
ktoy1047.com
Juvenile detention center closed for business
Closing the center has been debated by Miller County for over a year now with county leaders contending that, when the center was being built, the City of Texarkana agreed to shoulder some of the financial burden, but have failed to do so in recent years. With the closure of the facility, juvenile offenders from Miller County will be transported to a detention center in Pine Bluff.
txktoday.com
Police Searching for Suspect in Christmas Day Murder
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Tarus Walker 24 years old B/M 5’05 170 lbs. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. These charges stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Aaron Bruce 40 years of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m on Christmas Day.
txktoday.com
Special Commemorative Badge to be Worn by Officers During 2023
Chief Kevin Schutte has authorized a special commemorative badge to be worn by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in 2023. Just as the upcoming year marks the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Texarkana, Texas as a city, it is also the 150th anniversary of the Texarkana Texas Police Department. To recognize this very special milestone, Chief Kevin Schutte appointed a committee of officers to design a “150 Year Anniversary Commemorative Badge” that would be worn by Texarkana Texas police officers during 2023. The committee prepared several badge design options for consideration, and the Department’s officers later voted on the one they liked best.
KSLA
Juvenile detention center in Miller Co. closing its doors for good
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A local lockup for juvenile offenders is closing its doors and now, these juveniles are being shipped to other areas for housing, leaving some employees without a job. For nearly 30 years, incarcerated juveniles were locked behind the doors at the facility, but not anymore....
KSLA
Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun violence is an unfortunate occurrence, but in this case, two people who lost relatives to shootings were able to come together for something positive. Danika Thomas is a native of Springhill, La. She opened Twisted with Bee, a hair salon, in honor of her son...
KSLA
Texarkana fireworks business prepares for New Year’s
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - In 2021, the availability of fireworks was a big concern for citizens across the nation, but this holiday weekend, it’s not an issue in the ArkLaTex region. Customers are preparing for an explosive weekend as the New Year rolls in; the New Year’s Eve holiday...
hopeprescott.com
Holiday closing
PRESCOTT – All city and county offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year’s Holiday. All trash pickup will be a day late with Mondays done Tuesday and Tuesday’s on Wednesday.
Comments / 0