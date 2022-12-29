Read full article on original website
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Colorado Isn’t Square, it’s a Hexahectaenneacontakaiheptagon
Even though the state of Colorado appears to be square on a map, it is far from being the shape of a square or even a rectangle. Colorado's borders look as if there are only four sides, but in reality, there are a total of 697. This makes the state...
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue
In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
12 Crazy Places + Things You May Not Have Known Were in Colorado
No matter how long you've spent in Colorado, there are bound to be places and things that you learn about that blow your mind. Quite often, when we dig deep, we find that our great state is absolutely full of interesting and unique parts of history, places we'd never heard of, and other things that just make you go, "wow."
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
MAP: Here's what parts of Colorado have the most (and least) snow compared to norm
Colorado's snowpack is currently hovering around the 30-year to-date median, at 106 percent of the norm as of December 29. That being said, this statewide number hides the fact that some areas are really lagging behind in their typical snowpack for this time of the year. Let's start with the...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year
If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
Dryness slightly worsens in Colorado, snowpack remains above norm
According to data released by the US Drought Monitor on December 29, drought hasn't seen much change in recent weeks in Colorado. The newest data set shows that 86.25 percent of the state is experiencing 'abnormal dryness' or worse, up from 83.74 percent last week. Keep in mind that this number does not include any impact from big snowfall that took place on Wednesday night, with data collected on December 27.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
$23 Million Home has the Best View of CO’s Tallest Waterfall
They say a view can be worth a million dollars. How about a $23 million view with an added bonus of a home? This is exactly what you are going to find at 300 Royer Lane in Telluride, Colorado. This home listed on Realtor is selling for $23 million and...
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
