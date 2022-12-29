Read full article on original website
Related
US farmland prices soar to record
Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
Gas prices predicted to drop in 2023 after an up and down year
The price of a gallon of gas is forecast by GasBuddy to average $3.49 in the new year, about 50 cents per gallon below 2022′s average. Gas prices peaked in June 2022 at more than $5 a gallon. For 2023, GasBuddy says, improvement in refinery capacity will help steady...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Higher For Fourth Consecutive Day Amid Concerns Over Tight Supply
The energy sector is set for a mixed to higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex but weakness in the broader equity futures is keeping a cap on sentiment. The major averages are set to open in negative territory following the release of U.S jobs data that came in hotter-than-expected.
61% of Main Street Businesses Raised Prices to Offset Inflation
As inflation drove costs up, most Main Street businesses got busy hiking their own prices too. While small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are typically reluctant to take this route, new PYMNTS research revealed that the majority of SMBs have reacted to rising supplier costs, energy, rent, labor and other higher expenses by increasing their prices.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas markets ended 2022 with strong gains on Friday after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war stoked prices, and tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel more gains.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.
msn.com
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
Zacks.com
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
NASDAQ
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on tight supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by lower cattle supplies and the impact of cold weather on cattle weights, traders said. Winter weather last week across the U.S. Great Plains likely caused cattle to lose weight amid snow and below-freezing temperatures, said Brad Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
techaiapp.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023 – Economics Bitcoin News
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
2 Attractive Dividend Stocks to Buy With 6%+ Yields
The multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have led to significant stock market volatility this year. Amid the prevalent recession fears, investing in high-yield dividend stocks BHP...
A Housing Market Trend Is Warning Sign for the Future
Jerry Howard, the CEO of the National Association of Home Builders, predicted Monday that 2023 may be a "rough year" for the market.
Rising rates are weighing on the housing market - and macro headwinds could keep the sector depressed in 2023.
Good morning. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. It's good to be with you for the second-to-last Friday eve of 2022. This year, we've watched (and felt) inflation hit historic highs, and seen the US central bank fight rising prices with very aggressive monetary policy. The jury's still out on whether...
msn.com
U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week. The three main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has...
Comments / 0