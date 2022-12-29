ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

US farmland prices soar to record

Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
PYMNTS

61% of Main Street Businesses Raised Prices to Offset Inflation

As inflation drove costs up, most Main Street businesses got busy hiking their own prices too. While small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are typically reluctant to take this route, new PYMNTS research revealed that the majority of SMBs have reacted to rising supplier costs, energy, rent, labor and other higher expenses by increasing their prices.
beefmagazine.com

Beef in short supply in 2023

With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
MISSOURI STATE
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Reuters

U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.
msn.com

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
Zacks.com

3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge

Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
NASDAQ

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on tight supplies

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by lower cattle supplies and the impact of cold weather on cattle weights, traders said. Winter weather last week across the U.S. Great Plains likely caused cattle to lose weight amid snow and below-freezing temperatures, said Brad Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
KANSAS STATE
techaiapp.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023 – Economics Bitcoin News

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy