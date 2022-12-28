ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Say What? Bill Cosby Plots Potential 2023 Tour

By Brandon Caldwell
 2 days ago

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Bill Cosby is planning a return to the stage in 2023.

According to Variety , the 85-year-old comedian confirmed such a desire during a surprise radio interview with “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears. Cosby was convicted in 2018 in Pennsylvania on a criminal sexual assault charge. The state Supreme Court later overturned his conviction and he was released in 2021.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears.

When explicitly asked about touring, Cosby affirmed and said “yes,” repeatedly. “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” he said.

According to his rep, Cosby is looking to hit the road in the spring or summer of 2023.

Earlier this month, five more women accused Cosby of sexual assault, utilizing a new New York law that suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault crimes. Two women suing Cosby, Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl, were actors on The Cosby Show. According to the Los Angeles Times , the other three plaintiffs are Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson, and Cindra Ladd, who had previously spoken out against Cosby and his alleged violent and predatory behavior.

Aside from Cosby, the suit names as defendants NBCUniversal, Kaufman Astoria Studios, where The Cosby Show was filmed, and Carsey-Werner Television, produced the show. The lawsuit alleges that these companies are “culpable and liable” and “knew and/or should have known Bill Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it,” as Vulture reported.

