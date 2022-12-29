Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
ComicBook
John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley return after missing WWE house show
Several WWE wrestlers who missed a December 26 house show in Columbus were able to make it to an event the following day in Atlanta. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins revealed on Monday that they would be unable to make that night's house show event due to their tour bus breaking down. Alexa Bliss and Bobby Lashley were also unable to make the show due to travel issues described as "a complete nightmare."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match
Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipulation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
ComicBook
Watch WWE Referee Hit Sami Zayn with a Stunner
Tomorrow night's WWE SmackDown will have Sami Zayn teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Kevin Owens and John Cena, and he very well could end up on the wrong side of the Stone Cold Stunner during that match. Thing is we didn't have to wait to see that happen though, as last night Zayn got in the face of referee Jessika Carr at a live event and ended up getting a Stunner from her, setting him up for another Stunner from Kevin Owens and a loss. The exchange is great and you can watch the full video via Mitchell Cook below.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Owens Reflects on Stone Cold Match, Staying in WWE, John Cena and More
The difference the last year has made in the career of Kevin Owens can't be overstated. The former WWE universal champion went from being on the brink of free agency at the end of 2021 to being one of the hottest acts in the entire company a year later. After...
Bleacher Report
5 Fresh WWE Opponents for Brock Lesnar in 2023
Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's biggest attractions for the past decade, but he tends to only face other people who are at the very top of the card. Guys like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have become some of his biggest rivals and helped produce some memorable moments, but the potential exists for so many new matches for The Beast.
Bleacher Report
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 30
John Cena kept a 20-year streak intact Friday night, returning to SmackDown for a year-closing main event in which he partnered with Kevin Owens to battle Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. Cena's first, and only, match of 2022 headlined an episode that also saw a defense...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Favorites to Win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Matches Revealed
Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch are the current favorites to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Matches. New data released by BetOnline shows that Rhodes is the favorite to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, while Lynch is the current favorite to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.
Bleacher Report
Don West, Iconic TNA Wrestling Commentator, Dies at Age 59
Longtime TNA/Impact Wrestling announcer and head of merchandising Don West died at age 59 from cancer. Impact Wrestling announced West's death Friday on Twitter, calling him "one of the defining voices" in the history of the promotion:. West first announced in June 2021 that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma...
The Best WWE Matches of 2022
Possibly the wildest year in WWE history still somehow managed to outshine its headlines with its in-ring value. To make matters easier, we look today at the top five matches in WWE only from their main roster premium live events, so no NXT or TV matches today. The matches that remain might make this the best WWE year of in-ring action in over a decade.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Pitches Dream Tag Team Match For WrestleMania
Despite being in the WWE Hall of Fame, the duo of Booker T and Stevie Ray, collectively known as Harlem Heat, have never competed together in a WWE ring. What if that all changed in 2023? Former WCW star Konnan entertained the idea during a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100" when a fan submitted a mailbag question to pitch Harlem Heat versus The New Day to take place at WrestleMania 39 in April.
