(Washington County, MO) Two people from St. Clair Missouri, 25 year old Jason M. Stahlman and 48 year old Michael A. Cain, are recovering from serious injuries after they were involved in a one vehicle crash in Washington County Wednesday at noon. According to records from the Highway Patrol Cain was driving an SUV east on Highway 47, at the Old Highway 47 Loop, when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and crashed into a rock wall. Stahlman and Cain were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Neither of the two were wearing any safety devices when the crash took place.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO