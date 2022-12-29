Read full article on original website
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
Washington County SUV Crash
(Washington County, MO) Two people from St. Clair Missouri, 25 year old Jason M. Stahlman and 48 year old Michael A. Cain, are recovering from serious injuries after they were involved in a one vehicle crash in Washington County Wednesday at noon. According to records from the Highway Patrol Cain was driving an SUV east on Highway 47, at the Old Highway 47 Loop, when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and crashed into a rock wall. Stahlman and Cain were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Neither of the two were wearing any safety devices when the crash took place.
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Lesterville Man Charged
(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
Park Hills Water Update Thursday
According to Easter they can't give an exact date and time for all repairs to be made to lift the advisory. Park Hills officials also ask citizens to conserve as much water as possible until the issues have been resolved. Easter adds if you have questions you can call the Water Department at 431-2280. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for updates on the Park Hills water situation as they become available.
Another fatal Mid – Missouri accident with a train
A teenage girl from St. James dies in a crash with a freight train. Troopers say 18 – year old Cadey Rogers didn’t yield to the Burlington Northern train at a crossing in Phelps County.
St. Francois County SUV Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 52 year old Kelly J. Labruyere, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say Labruyere was driving south on Highway 67, just south of Route K, when she allowed the vehicle to run off the road to the right. The front of the SUV crashed into a rock bluff and a post. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Labruyere was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck happened.
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
18-year-old killed after car struck by train in Phelps County
A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday, December 27, after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Two injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County Tuesday evening
(Jefferson County) Two people from Hillsboro suffered moderate injuries in a two vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by 22-year-old Alyssa Block of Hillsboro was driving on Route BB, north of Three B Road when she attempted to slow down for a 1991 Kawasaki 220 driven by 32-year-old Brittany Watkins, who was stopped in the roadway.
Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
Pulaski County Sheriff needs your help
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. He is 47-year-old Robert “Bobby” Knapp, a caucasian male, who is wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. Knapp is known to frequent the St. Robert area. Should you know the whereabouts of Bobby Knapp, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196, or contact your local law enforcement agency.
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
Arnold man arrested after dancing in street, allegedly damaging officer’s equipment
An Arnold Police officer used a stun gun twice while trying to subdue a 44-year-old Arnold man outside the Circle K gas station, 504 Jeffco Blvd. The man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly was dancing in the traffic lanes of two nearby streets, police reported.
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana
(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
