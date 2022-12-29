Here is a look back at some of the top Steelville stories in 2022. The Steelville Star-Crawford Mirror celebrated its sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) in May when it observed the founding of the Crawford Mirror, which was first published on May 4, 1872. The paper was founded by Thos. H. Roberts, who served as its editor and sole proprietor.

