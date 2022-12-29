Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
threeriverspublishing.com
Steelville marked history, achievements, more in 2022
Here is a look back at some of the top Steelville stories in 2022. The Steelville Star-Crawford Mirror celebrated its sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) in May when it observed the founding of the Crawford Mirror, which was first published on May 4, 1872. The paper was founded by Thos. H. Roberts, who served as its editor and sole proprietor.
threeriverspublishing.com
Roads need a lot of work
Can anyone tell me why the road crew for Crawford County only work a four-day work week?. If you have to drive any of the gravel roads in Crawford County you will see that the roads are in need of attention. Ransom Road, Old Springfield Road, Possum Hollow, Nixon School,...
threeriverspublishing.com
National Deer Association holds event near Potosi
The National Deer Association has hosted several deer hunting events across Missouri for new deer hunters this year. The most recent event occurred on private property near Potosi. Cheyne Matzenbacher is the deer outreach specialist for southern Missouri and is responsible for educating the public about deer hunting and management...
threeriverspublishing.com
Kelly Eileen Graddy-Jones
Kelly Eileen Graddy-Jones of Sullivan, Missouri was born on May 24, 1965 in St. Louis, Missouri to Charles and Susan (Roller) Gargus and passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 57 years. She spent most of her working years as a server at various places, such...
threeriverspublishing.com
Doris Mae Wulfert
Doris Mae Wulfert of Sullivan, Missouri was born on June 15, 1936 in Farmington, Missouri to John and Treveal (Owens) Chapman and passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the age of 86 years. She grew up in St. Louis County and attended school in Riverview Gardens. Doris was...
Comments / 0