Rice Lake, WI

Cumberland man charged with 5th-offense OWI

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

A Cumberland man has been charged with felony fifth-offense operating under the influence after police say he was weaving on a Rice Lake street.

Ryan L. Peet, 35, was charged with the felony plus two misdemeanors — operating while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device — on Wednesday in Barron County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officer Saywer Prinsen with the Rice Lake Police Department was on stationary patrol at 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 23 on West Messenger Street near Wilson Avenue when he saw an approaching westbound vehicle on Messenger approaching that had a defective headlamp.

Prinsen saw the vehicle was traveling in the eastbound lane and he began to follow it. He saw it slowly return to the westbound lane, but then it deviated once again to travel in the eastbound lane.

The officer activated his emergency lights when he saw an oncoming vehicle in the eastbound lane. The vehicle Prinsen was following returned to the correct lane of travel when the officer shined the patrol squad’s spotlight on it.

Prinsen stopped the vehicle, and Peet was the driver and sole occupant. At first the defendant produced a credit/debit card and then produced a Wisconsin identification card. He said he did not have a driver’s license.

While speaking to Peet, Prinsen said the defendant’s pupils were extremely large and reacted slowly to his flashlight. The officer also noted he was not able to sit still. When asked the last time he had used methamphetamine, Peet said four or five days earlier, which he later changed to two days prior, and then to three days prior.

Prinsen verified that Peet is on active felony probation for fourth-offense OWI and drug-related charges. The officer searched the vehicle and did not observe an ignition interlock device.

Peet agreed to perform field sobriety tests but did so in an unsatisfactory manner, Prinsen said.

Prinsen placed Peet under arrest and transported him to Marshfield Medical Center where a blood sample was taken. During the procedure, the officer said he saw two track marks on the defendant’s right arm that appeared to be fresh.

The blood sample was sent to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene for analysis.

According to the state Department of Transportation, Peet was convicted of OWIs on May 9, 2005; Jan. 12, 2009; Aug. 18, 2010; and Sept. 30, 2021 — all in Barron County.

A further check of his records shows his driver’s license is revoked and had been on Dec. 23. He also was subject to an IID restriction on any vehicles he owns or operates.

If convicted of OWI, fifth or sixth offense, Peet faces a fine of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

Peet’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 9. A signature bond was set for $3,000.

