The number of young Americans with Type 2 diabetes is projected to skyrocket nearly 700% by 2060 if current upward trends continue unchecked, according to a “startling” new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health. Meanwhile, a spike of up to 65% in young people with Type 1 diabetes is likely, according to the new study published in the American Diabetes Association’s medical journal. “This new research should serve as a wake-up call for all of us,” Dr. Debra Houry, acting principal deputy director of the CDC, said in a statement. “It’s vital that...

21 HOURS AGO