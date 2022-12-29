Read full article on original website
Related
Women: Don't stop screening for cervical cancer
Women, how long have you been keeping track of things going on in your body? From menstruation through ovulation and pregnancy, understanding your body and what it is going through has been a priority. Here’s a friendly reminder: Don’t put that calendar away once you’re finished having babies and even...
Sore Throat? Doctors Say This One Thing Can Help You Find Relief in Seconds
We all know the feeling—it hurts to swallow, there’s a scratchiness or itchiness that you just can't seem to shake. To say sore throats are an annoyance would be an understatement. Sometimes, they're just flat-out painful. When it comes to treating a sore throat, there’s a lot of...
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
MedicalXpress
Twin study confirms childhood leukemia starts in the womb and could help guide screening when only one twin is affected
By studying rare cases of identical twins with leukemia, scientists have shed new light on the origins of the most common type of childhood cancer—confirming it originates in the womb but that events after birth determine whether or not clinical leukemia develops. Findings from researchers at The Institute of...
Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer,” called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomaa. Raskin said he will begin a chemo-immunotherapy treatment and plans to get through this with his doctors and family. Dec. 29, 2022.
blavity.com
Knowing is Half the Battle: 7 Things You Should Know About Cancer Screening with Your Doctor
When it comes to your health, knowledge is truly power. Too often we hear stories from family members, friends, or colleagues who wish they had been more active about their health screenings before receiving a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. But this is the year to get ahead of your wellness and achieve the peace of mind that preventative cancer screening may bring.
Type 2 diabetes on track to surge 700% in young Americans: CDC issues ‘wake-up call’
The number of young Americans with Type 2 diabetes is projected to skyrocket nearly 700% by 2060 if current upward trends continue unchecked, according to a “startling” new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health. Meanwhile, a spike of up to 65% in young people with Type 1 diabetes is likely, according to the new study published in the American Diabetes Association’s medical journal. “This new research should serve as a wake-up call for all of us,” Dr. Debra Houry, acting principal deputy director of the CDC, said in a statement. “It’s vital that...
physiciansweekly.com
Single Site Experience of COVID-19 Treatment with Monoclonal Antibodies in High-Risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients
The following is a summary of “Single Site Experience of the use of Monoclonal Antibodies for the Treatment of COVID-19 in High-risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Infectious Disease by Bahakel et al. Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers...
Comments / 0