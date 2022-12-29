Read full article on original website
How well do you remember what happened in golf in 2022? Take our quiz
You remember that Scottie Scheffler won the Masters, that Tiger Woods returned to golf (while possibly saying goodbye to St. Andrews), that Phil Mickelson said some things he shouldn’t have said. But it’s been a busy year in golf, so big that perhaps you forgot all that happened. This brief quiz on the year that was in the sport will put your memory to the test.
Our favorite Golf Digest portraits of 2022
Great photography is a pillar of Golf Digest, and most of what we do falls into three categories. With Instruction Photography we try to convey as cleanly and memorably as possible physical lessons about how to swing a golf club. With Course Photography, we tease and provide transport to the most beautiful landscapes our strategic game offers. With the third category, Portrait Photography, our goal is to capture the inherent character of the most intriguing people in the sport by playing with endless permutations of composition, posing and lighting. What follows is a collection of what we consider our most successful portrait photography of 2022.
Sentry TOC has stacked field, but there are a couple of very big names missing
There are the usual predicted high temperatures of 80 or 81 each day for the next 10 days on Maui, as well as a purse of $15 million that’s nearly double what it was in 2022, thanks to the PGA Tour’s new “elevated” status for some tournaments. And you only need to beat 38 other guys in the field to earn the first-place check of $2.7 million.
Lydia Ko ends incredible year by getting married in South Korea
Lydia Ko married Jun Chung in Seoul's massive Myeongdong Cathedral five days after Christmas in South Korea. After keeping the relationship relatively private, the 25-year-old announced her engagement to Chung in August. Jun’s father, Tae Chung, is the vice chairman of Hyundai Card, a credit-card company in Seoul. Ko shared images guests took during the ceremony on her Instagram account.
