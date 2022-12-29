Great photography is a pillar of Golf Digest, and most of what we do falls into three categories. With Instruction Photography we try to convey as cleanly and memorably as possible physical lessons about how to swing a golf club. With Course Photography, we tease and provide transport to the most beautiful landscapes our strategic game offers. With the third category, Portrait Photography, our goal is to capture the inherent character of the most intriguing people in the sport by playing with endless permutations of composition, posing and lighting. What follows is a collection of what we consider our most successful portrait photography of 2022.

