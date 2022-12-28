Read full article on original website
247Sports
USC offensive line more confident in new rotation
USC’s offensive line will look different than its usual five-man rotation it employed throughout its first 12 games, which led the group to be a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the top unit nationally. The Trojans will be without their two most experienced players, sixth-year senior...
247Sports
WATCH: Senior highlights of 2023 USC IOL signee Amos Talalele
Some of the most enjoyable highlights of USC's 2023 recruiting class belong to three-star Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive lineman Amos Talalele, one of the biggest linemen in the country. Above you catch watch the senior season highlights of the massive Talalele dominating at Santa Clara High School. Talalele was a...
Four-Star '24 WR Ryan Pellum cuts his list to 10
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum cut his list of schools down to 10 earlier today. Pellum is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 48 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 50 in the Top247.
247Sports
USC’s Dennis Simmons wants team to reflect on how they’re “going to be remembered”
The last time we heard from outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons was on the school-run radio show, "Trojan Live," in October ahead of the Arizona game, but the time he was made available to the media was in August during USC’s fall camp before opening the season against Rice.
247Sports
Cotton Bowl: USC's Josh Henson looks ahead to Cotton Bowl, potential 2023 offensive line
USC offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson put out a strong proof of product on the field in his first year on the BLVD. With the help of returning sixth-year seniors Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who both earned All-America accolades, Henson navigated multiple injuries over the course of the season and built an offensive line that was effective running the ball and helped protect Caleb Williams well enough to enable the sophomore to become USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner.
Five-Star USC signee Zachariah Branch excited to show out at Under Armour All-America Game
All eyes will be on Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Zachariah Branch this week during prep for the Under-Armour Next All-America Game next week. Branch is arguably the nation’s most dynamic pass catcher and is currently rated the No. 1 receiver in the country in both the 247Sports Composite and in the Top247.
Top247 DB Rodrick Pleasant locks in commitment date
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- We caught up with Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant at today’s Under Armour All-America practice and the talented athlete said he has his commitment date now locked in. Pleasant is one of the top un-committed players in the country. He’s rated the No....
247Sports
Tulane DC Chris Hampton, Green Wave defenders share thoughts on USC QB Caleb Williams
It would be a surprise to no one if Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has had some restless nights the last couple of weeks thinking of star USC quarterback Caleb Williams going into the Goodyear Cotton Bowl matchup. It's also no surprise that Hampton was very flattering in his assessment...
flosoftball.com
Top Pitchers In College Softball For 2023: Faraimo Star Of UCLA Rotation
Have a steady and standout presence on the mound you can rely on, and a college softball team can do just about anything. Good pitching always is important in installing a winning culture within a program, but it has proven to be especially vital in a recent era of record-shattering offense and powerful slugging.
Five-Star WR Makai Lemon ready to compete at Under Armour Next All-America Game
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Los Alamitos (Calif.) athlete Makai Lemon is one of the headliners at this year’s Under-Armour Next All America Game. Lemon is one of the nation’s top two-way players but will play receiver this week in Orlando as well as in college at USC. We like him a lot at corner too and feel he has tremendous upside on both sides of the ball.
Chip Kelly, Jon Gaines in Post-Game Interview After Sun Bowl
UCLA coach Chip Kelly and senior guard Jon Gaines took questions after the Bruins' loss to Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl, talking about Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the last few series, and more.
WATCH: Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao and Grace VanSlooten react to UCLA loss
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves and players Te-Hina Paopao and Grace VanSlooten spoke with media following the team's 82-74 defeat to No. 10 UCLA on Friday evening. The loss is the program's first at home and their third of the season. All three defeats have now come to top...
Defense Helps UCLA Men’s Basketball Avoid Upset vs. Washington State
Freshman Adem Bona got a go-ahead bucket on a goaltend with 19 seconds left to seal the win for Mick Cronin’s Bruins.
easyreadernews.com
Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
travelawaits.com
Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why
It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood liquor store sells SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket with 5 of six winning numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Speedy Spot Liquor, where a ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
