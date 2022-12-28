ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC offensive line more confident in new rotation

USC’s offensive line will look different than its usual five-man rotation it employed throughout its first 12 games, which led the group to be a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the top unit nationally. The Trojans will be without their two most experienced players, sixth-year senior...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Senior highlights of 2023 USC IOL signee Amos Talalele

Some of the most enjoyable highlights of USC's 2023 recruiting class belong to three-star Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive lineman Amos Talalele, one of the biggest linemen in the country. Above you catch watch the senior season highlights of the massive Talalele dominating at Santa Clara High School. Talalele was a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-Star '24 WR Ryan Pellum cuts his list to 10

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum cut his list of schools down to 10 earlier today. Pellum is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 48 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 50 in the Top247.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

Cotton Bowl: USC's Josh Henson looks ahead to Cotton Bowl, potential 2023 offensive line

USC offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson put out a strong proof of product on the field in his first year on the BLVD. With the help of returning sixth-year seniors Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who both earned All-America accolades, Henson navigated multiple injuries over the course of the season and built an offensive line that was effective running the ball and helped protect Caleb Williams well enough to enable the sophomore to become USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Top247 DB Rodrick Pleasant locks in commitment date

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- We caught up with Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant at today’s Under Armour All-America practice and the talented athlete said he has his commitment date now locked in. Pleasant is one of the top un-committed players in the country. He’s rated the No....
GARDENA, CA
flosoftball.com

Top Pitchers In College Softball For 2023: Faraimo Star Of UCLA Rotation

Have a steady and standout presence on the mound you can rely on, and a college softball team can do just about anything. Good pitching always is important in installing a winning culture within a program, but it has proven to be especially vital in a recent era of record-shattering offense and powerful slugging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
travelawaits.com

Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why

It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

