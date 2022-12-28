Read full article on original website
Robert Tonack
Robert Lee Tonack passed from this life at age 69 on December 21, 2022 (Winter Solstice) at Chadron Hospital after a short hospitalization. Robert was born May 27, 1953, in Rushville, Nebraska, to parents Robert William and Dorrine Jean Tonack. He joined his older sister, and four siblings later completed the family. The rural farming and ranching community of Rushville offered many pastimes for a young man. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising rabbits, and participating in school sports. He was also a proud Eagle Scout.
Betty Linenbrink
Betty Linenbrink of Cody, Nebraska, also lovingly known as “the pie lady” left this world much too soon on December 7, 2022, just 5 days before her 88th birthday. Born on December 12, 1934, the only girl out of 5 children to Warren Robinson and Lettie (Baker) Robinson. Growing up in hard times instilled a work ethic like no other in Betty, but she still found fun in her days with her ponies, dog, and a few toys. Baking her first pie (lemon) at the age 11, must have instilled a deep love for baking and cooking, because she would go on to bake thousands of pies along with working at several restaurants in Martin, South Dakota, including the drive-in, Markota, and many, many, wonderful years at the Martin Sale Barn. Betty was also very active catering meals for all kinds of families, ranch auctions, and activities all around the Martin area.
Shirley McCue
Shirley Jean McCue of Martin, South Dakota passed away on December 1st, 2022, just 25 days shy of her 91st birthday. Shirley was born December 26, 1931, at Gordon, NE, to W.L (Bill) Coon and Nellie Ruhama (Ruie) Morris Coon. She grew up at “6 Mile” hill and attended East Pride Country School, where her mother was a teacher. Her dad and all her brothers, in addition her four children also attended East Pride. She later attended Gordon High School and represented the school as the lead majorette. During her high school years she visited her brother Morris in Albuquerque, NM, where she received her high school diploma.
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Bows to toes, draw, anchor, release; GRPS students hone archery skills
If you popped into the gymnasiums at Gordon-Rushville Middle School or Gordon Elementary School during school hours, you may want to knock first. Fourth - Eighth graders in the District have been honing their archery skills in their Physical Education classes and if you enter through the wrong door, you may find yourself in a tight spot.
Ahead of ceremonies at Wounded Knee, items returned to Lakota from New England museum bring hope
Michael He Crow, 60, stands on Dec. 27, 2022, on the road in Oglala, South Dakota, that leads to the cabin where he grew up. His great grandfather, Jackson He Crow, who survived Wounded Knee at age 9, was still alive when Michael was born and they spoke to each other in Lakota.
Dennis Child sworn into Council; search for a Mayoral candidate now begins for City of Gordon
The Gordon City Council met for the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, December 8. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. Kelly Grant, Tim Bounous, Alyssa DeHart, Dennis Child, and Tom Evans were all present for the meeting. No one was absent. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was scheduled to call in...
One natural phenomenon after another, the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation tackle extreme circumstances
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week’s storm had plow crews working around the clock -- until visibility was so low their safety was at stake. It was like that across western South Dakota and while many people have been mobile, conditions on the Pine Ridge Reservation are otherwise.
Judge to Kyle woman: ‘Did he have to die?’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former actress was sentenced Wednesday for the 2021 shooting death of a man. Jesse Schmockel, 23, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the November 2021 shooting death of Nova Alexander. During her plea, Schmockel said that she brought a gun to the trailer...
