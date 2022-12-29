ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

AL.com

Alabama water systems making progress to restore service

Water systems around the state are continuing to make progress in restoring service after unseasonably low winter temperatures wreaked havoc on pipes and spiked usage. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, even as daytime weather has edged back into warmer territory. The effects are being felt from the Shoals to the Black Belt.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama

As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?

The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Bird flu part of Alabama poultry industry’s egg price hike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’ve been doing any holiday baking this year, you know it costs more to get all the ingredients you need — especially eggs. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of eggs has increased roughly 50% in 2022. Officials with Alabama’s Poultry and Egg Association say […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Five stories worth remembering from 2022

Here are five stories worth revisiting that provide a clearer picture of the state of things in 2022. Death in Alabama state prisons. By the end of this year, more individuals will have died in state correctional facilities than at any other time in our history, and if policymakers and their electorate truly grasp this quickly worsening crisis, their inaction suggests a sadistic belief that however uncomfortable, the mass death of incarcerated individuals remains an expected byproduct of justice in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Stomach bug joins viruses spreading through Alabama this winter

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — THE CORONAVIRUS ISN'T THE ONLY VIRUS SPREADING THROUGH ALABAMA RIGHT NOW. The stomach bug is also all too common in the winter months. WSFA 12 News reporter Brady Talbert has guidance from the state health department so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from this contagious illness.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
ALABAMA STATE

