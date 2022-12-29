Read full article on original website
2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
Monday and Tuesday could see severe thunderstorms rumble from Oklahoma and Texas to Mississippi and Alabama.
Alabama water systems making progress to restore service
Water systems around the state are continuing to make progress in restoring service after unseasonably low winter temperatures wreaked havoc on pipes and spiked usage. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, even as daytime weather has edged back into warmer territory. The effects are being felt from the Shoals to the Black Belt.
‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama
As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?
The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
Bird flu part of Alabama poultry industry’s egg price hike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’ve been doing any holiday baking this year, you know it costs more to get all the ingredients you need — especially eggs. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of eggs has increased roughly 50% in 2022. Officials with Alabama’s Poultry and Egg Association say […]
alreporter.com
Five stories worth remembering from 2022
Here are five stories worth revisiting that provide a clearer picture of the state of things in 2022. Death in Alabama state prisons. By the end of this year, more individuals will have died in state correctional facilities than at any other time in our history, and if policymakers and their electorate truly grasp this quickly worsening crisis, their inaction suggests a sadistic belief that however uncomfortable, the mass death of incarcerated individuals remains an expected byproduct of justice in Alabama.
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
Landfill fire, catalytic cache, Ingram’s radio role: Down in Alabama
An environmental landfill near Moody, Alabama, in St. Clair County has been on fire, mostly underground, for more than a month now. Tuscaloosa Police say investigators found 150 catalytic converters at a man’s home. When the Sugar Bowl kicks off, New Orleans Saints running back and former Heisman Trophy...
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
utv44.com
Stomach bug joins viruses spreading through Alabama this winter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — THE CORONAVIRUS ISN'T THE ONLY VIRUS SPREADING THROUGH ALABAMA RIGHT NOW. The stomach bug is also all too common in the winter months. WSFA 12 News reporter Brady Talbert has guidance from the state health department so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from this contagious illness.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives almost 100 applications for business licenses
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received almost 100 applications for business licenses over the last four months.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
‘We will learn from this’: TVA takes ‘full responsibility’ for rolling blackouts in north Alabama
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing why it had to institute rolling blackouts in north Alabama on Christmas Eve to conserve energy as the area experienced below-freezing temperatures. More than 1,100 residents around Huntsville were without power for a large duration of the mandatory rolling blackouts while much of north...
wbrc.com
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
