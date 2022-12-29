ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

15 People Who Stared A Joke Right In The Face And Still Didn't Get It

By Hannah Dobrogosz
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mSFg_0jxcSPm400

1. This Zoom specialist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i64lB_0jxcSPm400
u/ThePbbLatias / Via reddit.com

2. This concerned commenter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtMDl_0jxcSPm400
u/pranjalmors16 / Via reddit.com

3. This realist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BePMk_0jxcSPm400
u/riverdragonwilbur / Via reddit.com

4. This scientist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpHzW_0jxcSPm400
u/Rhyshadiumm / Via reddit.com

5. This observant person:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqSKT_0jxcSPm400
u/Jakememer / Via reddit.com

6. This sharp detective:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yOFQ_0jxcSPm400
u/Chessikins / Via reddit.com

7. This encouraging commenter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRadR_0jxcSPm400
u/JasonDiabloz / Via reddit.com

8. This mathematician:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzqsY_0jxcSPm400
u/SquishyPotato666 / Via reddit.com

9. This physicist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwzLv_0jxcSPm400
Alamy / u/DabbingUnikern / Via reddit.com

10. This commenter who couldn't crack the code:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0PSs_0jxcSPm400
u/undergroundcalf / Via reddit.com

11. This dream crusher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Oy4A_0jxcSPm400
u/sparkly_carrot / Via reddit.com

12. This marine biologist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFmjm_0jxcSPm400
u/EggxtremeBoi / Via reddit.com

13. This bearer of bad news:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysy5g_0jxcSPm400
u/bigus_chungus / Via reddit.com

14. This person who is not the brightest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrggI_0jxcSPm400
u/iamasceptile / Via reddit.com

15. Finally, this comedian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGHKi_0jxcSPm400
u/Swordster04 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/woooosh

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet

Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
marriage.com

How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?

Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy