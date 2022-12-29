ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
NBC News

Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer,” called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomaa. Raskin said he will begin a chemo-immunotherapy treatment and plans to get through this with his doctors and family. Dec. 29, 2022.
blavity.com

Knowing is Half the Battle: 7 Things You Should Know About Cancer Screening with Your Doctor

When it comes to your health, knowledge is truly power. Too often we hear stories from family members, friends, or colleagues who wish they had been more active about their health screenings before receiving a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. But this is the year to get ahead of your wellness and achieve the peace of mind that preventative cancer screening may bring.
New York Post

Type 2 diabetes on track to surge 700% in young Americans: CDC issues ‘wake-up call’

The number of young Americans with Type 2 diabetes is projected to skyrocket nearly 700% by 2060 if current upward trends continue unchecked, according to a “startling” new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health. Meanwhile, a spike of up to 65% in young people with Type 1 diabetes is likely, according to the new study published in the American Diabetes Association’s medical journal. “This new research should serve as a wake-up call for all of us,” Dr. Debra Houry, acting principal deputy director of the CDC, said in a statement. “It’s vital that...

