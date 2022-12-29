ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

If Batman Lived in Colorado, He Would Totally Live in This Home

As a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Batman. I loved the car he drove and I personally thought the Bat Cave was the most excellent hideout ever. To this day, I still think Batman is super awesome and the Bat Cave. You could probably imagine my excitement when I saw this Glenwood Canyon home that is built into the side of the cliffs.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them

In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom

When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Mountain Journal

Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho

The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
IDAHO STATE
foxintheforest.net

The Complete Guide to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park

Known as one of the most scenic drives in all of America, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is not to be missed. This high-altitude scenic byway soars across the Rockies, delivering 360-degree mountain scenes. The 48-mile stretch of tarmac spanning between Estes Park and Grand Lake is a must-do.
ESTES PARK, CO
Colorado Jill

Orphaned Bear Cubs Return Home for the Winter

(Colorado) One of the benefits of living in Colorado is the abundant wildlife. It is fun to see wild deer, elk, turkeys, and bobcats sharing the trails and open spaces around the state, but sometimes an encounter between a human and an animal can be hazardous.
COLORADO STATE
