Read full article on original website
Related
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
natureworldnews.com
Colorado Counts 40 Dead Cows with Wolf Injuries Since October, Mystery Predator Left No Tracks
In Colorado alone, 40 dead cows with wolf injuries have already been discovered since October. However, because the unidentified predator left no traces at all, it is challenging to determine the exact cause of death. 18 dead cows were discovered in October close to the town of Meeker, according to...
If Batman Lived in Colorado, He Would Totally Live in This Home
As a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Batman. I loved the car he drove and I personally thought the Bat Cave was the most excellent hideout ever. To this day, I still think Batman is super awesome and the Bat Cave. You could probably imagine my excitement when I saw this Glenwood Canyon home that is built into the side of the cliffs.
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
Bull Elk Strangled to Death in Idaho Backyard
Pictures show the elk's head covered in layers of rope after it wandered into a backyard and got stuck.
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
Moose Spotted For First Time Ever In Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park
According to King 5, Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in Lewis County had their first ever moose sighting yesterday, which is also the southwestern part of the state’s first moose sighting as well. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife also said that the farthest south a...
Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them
In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
Moose Seen in Snowy Mount Rainier for Very First Time
The species has never before been recorded in southwestern Washington, leaving park officials "really excited."
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
foxintheforest.net
The Complete Guide to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park
Known as one of the most scenic drives in all of America, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is not to be missed. This high-altitude scenic byway soars across the Rockies, delivering 360-degree mountain scenes. The 48-mile stretch of tarmac spanning between Estes Park and Grand Lake is a must-do.
Snowbird prepares for 3 to 6 feet of snowfall on the slopes
A massive snow storm is expected to hit Utah over the New Year weekend, forecasted to bring several feet of snow to Utah’s ski resorts. Here’s what Snowbird, up Little Cottonwood Canyon, is doing to prepare to avoid avalanche danger.
A Water War Is Brewing Over the Dwindling Colorado River
Diminished by climate change and overuse, the river can no longer provide the water states try to take from it.
Orphaned Bear Cubs Return Home for the Winter
(Colorado) One of the benefits of living in Colorado is the abundant wildlife. It is fun to see wild deer, elk, turkeys, and bobcats sharing the trails and open spaces around the state, but sometimes an encounter between a human and an animal can be hazardous.
Ski Deer Valley like a local
PARK CITY, Utah — Ski like a local! It sounds like a bumper sticker— it probably is. But what it means to the folks who live and breathe skiing is: […]
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0