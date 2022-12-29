Two of the NHL's hotter teams will renew their divisional rivalry when the Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn. Dallas leads the Central Division, but the Wild have narrowed the gap to six points after an outstanding stretch of hockey. Minnesota is 11-3-0 in its last 14 games, including both a 6-5 shootout win against the Stars on Dec. 4 and Tuesday's 4-1 road win over another Central foe in the Winnipeg Jets.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO