ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
BUFFALO, NY
9&10 News

Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-12-3) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (22-8-6) 5 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche return back to action as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude. LAST TIME OUT. The Avs look to get...
DENVER, CO
WGRZ TV

Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Wild, Stars meet seeking control of Central Division

Two of the NHL's hotter teams will renew their divisional rivalry when the Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn. Dallas leads the Central Division, but the Wild have narrowed the gap to six points after an outstanding stretch of hockey. Minnesota is 11-3-0 in its last 14 games, including both a 6-5 shootout win against the Stars on Dec. 4 and Tuesday's 4-1 road win over another Central foe in the Winnipeg Jets.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy