Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
WCAX
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
mychamplainvalley.com
Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn
Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild
“We were going to flee,” said Mark Gutel, co-owner of the farm. “And now, you know what, we can actually rebuild. We can actually make this work. It's fantastic.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild.
mychamplainvalley.com
Small businesses in Plattsburgh happy with holiday shopping turnout
As business owners wind down from the busy holiday shopping season, many said they’re happy with how sales turned out. At A Beautiful Mess, a locally owned store downtown, one employee spoke about how this season has compared to the last couple of years. “Certainly we’ve had more foot...
Four arrested in connection to Jay burglary
Last month, police responded to a home in the Adirondack town of Jay for a burglary complaint. Over the ensuing weeks, State Police say that four suspects related to the incident have been arrested, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14.
mynbc5.com
New York State Police arrest 4 following armed burglary attempt in Essex County
JAY, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested four people in connection to an armed burglary incident in November. Troopers said they received a call on Nov. 20 just after midnight about a burglary. Investigators said the suspects entered a home on Dockum Way in the town of...
suncommunitynews.com
New business opens on Tom Miller Road
PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile driver caught videoing himself excessively speeding through South Hero
SOUTH HERO — A 16-year-old from Grand Isle was cited following an incident in South Hero on Friday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 94 miles-per-hour in a 40 miles-per-hour zone. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the juvenile driver. Police say...
WCAX
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
suncommunitynews.com
Peru man charged for alleged drugs in jail
PLATTSBURGH | A Peru man is facing a new round of charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance inside Clinton County Jail. Gerald Mace, 45, was charged Dec. 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree attempted sale of a controlled substance in connection with the alleged possession.
