ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn

Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
BERLIN, VT
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Small businesses in Plattsburgh happy with holiday shopping turnout

As business owners wind down from the busy holiday shopping season, many said they’re happy with how sales turned out. At A Beautiful Mess, a locally owned store downtown, one employee spoke about how this season has compared to the last couple of years. “Certainly we’ve had more foot...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Four arrested in connection to Jay burglary

Last month, police responded to a home in the Adirondack town of Jay for a burglary complaint. Over the ensuing weeks, State Police say that four suspects related to the incident have been arrested, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14.
JAY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

New business opens on Tom Miller Road

PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
suncommunitynews.com

Peru man charged for alleged drugs in jail

PLATTSBURGH | A Peru man is facing a new round of charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance inside Clinton County Jail. Gerald Mace, 45, was charged Dec. 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree attempted sale of a controlled substance in connection with the alleged possession.
PERU, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy