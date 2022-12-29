ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
Shelley Wenger

Tips To Prevent Falls in Seniors

Whether you are slowly aging or someone that you love is, falls can become more common. It isn’t as easy to move around, and your eyesight might not be what it used to be. That being said, the truth is that there are plenty of things that you can do to prevent falls.
psychologytoday.com

Will You Be Happier Single Or in a Relationship?

People in relationships tend to be happier and healthier than those who are single. But is it always the case that people who are partnered are better off? Research says no. The goals people hold for their relationships (approaching positive outcomes versus avoiding negative ones) matter. Around the world, people...
Prevention

How Breath Work Can Lower Blood Pressure and Help Those With Hypertension

Taking a deep breath can help assuage anxiety, calm your heart rate, and even lower blood pressure (BP). In fact, Daniel Harrison Craighead, Ph.D., an assistant research professor of integrative physiology at the University of Colorado Boulder, says one breathing technique can lower systolic BP by almost 10 points. He even practices it himself. Here, he explains how breath work can help you manage your BP.
BBC

Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months

Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
psychologytoday.com

Childhood Trauma Impairs Both Physical and Mental Health

A greater risk of adult physical and mental health problems has long been correlated with adversity and trauma during childhood. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events and unsafe environments occurring in children before age 18. A new study shows that ACEs significantly adversely impact adult mental health, notably PTSD,...
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Your Lost Stuff

Most people, even when young, spend time looking for mislaid items. One in three people say they get into fights with others over lost items. Develop routines and designated spots so you remember where your items are. If you lose something, make your search systematic. No keys?. Don’t ransack your...
Health

What Causes Dry Eye?

You can get dry eye if your eyes don't make enough tears or dry too quickly. Medications, environmental factors, and lifestyle habits can also increase risk.
psychologytoday.com

Why You Should Stop Talking About Your Worries

When you are worried about something, it is natural to want to seek reassurance from loved ones. Reassurance-seeking is an attempt to avoid anxiety by reducing the uncertainty triggering the anxiety. Reassurance-seeking only serves to perpetuate anxiety because avoidance of anxiety keeps anxiety going in the long run. If you...
Devo

Kiwi is an effective cure for many diseases

Kiwi is a famous fruit, is well-known for its effectiveness in treating many serious diseases, and China produces large quantities of this fruit. half of fresh juicy kiwi at sunshinePhoto byPhoto by Any Lane.
allnurses.com

Stiff Person Syndrome: Knowledge is Power

In 1956, Mayo Clinic physicians Frederick Moersch and Henry Woltman observed 14 patients with varying levels of muscular rigidity in their torsos, abdomens, and thighs. It must have been a baffling presentation. Dr. Moersch and Dr. Woltman were first credited with recognizing this condition as a discrete neurologic entity and...
heckhome.com

How to Tap the Perfect Hole: Tips and Tricks

It can be challenging to complete tapping holes on the spot. A technician should take all necessary measurements before cutting and threading. Otherwise, an improperly tapped hole can produce the incorrect thread size or finish, which could result in the tap failing. While you have to avoid as much error...
thebossmagazine.com

Quick and Easy Methods to Live a Healthier, Happier Life

One of the ironies of life is how a healthier lifestyle is good for us and will lead to better overall physical and mental health, yet the attempt is often deemed stressful by many. What is meant to be the ultimate answer to stress often involves a more stressful routine, as bad habits tend to reward instant gratification.

