Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Related
News 12
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
NYPD: Suspects ambush teenagers with blunt, sharp weapons in the Bronx
Authorities are searching for suspects wanted for brutally attacking two teenagers in the Bronx.
1 man shot dead, 3 injured at vigil for gun violence victim in the Bronx
A vigil for a man senselessly shot to death was interrupted by more gun violence Wednesday night.
Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’
The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
Police-involved shooting in Queens kills suspect in Far Rockaway
Police say they caught one of the suspects, but the other pulled out a gun. The officer shot the armed suspect in the torso.
NYPD arrests daughter in connection to fatal stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection to a home stabbing incident that took place in Bensonhurst at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
Man arrested for Harlem triple shooting that hurt girl, 8, trick-or-treating with dad
A suspect has been arrested for a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl trick-or-treating with her father on Halloween in 2020, police said Friday.
NY1
Man in possession of firearm shot by police in Queens: NYPD
A man, who was in possession of a loaded firearm, was shot by a police officer Thursday night in Queens, according to the NYPD. Uniformed members of the 101 Precinct neighborhood safety team, one sergeant and two officers, were conducting an investigation inside the lobby at at the 439 Beach 56 St. around 8 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said.
Bronx man allegedly shot neighbor to death over a noise complaint
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor over a loud noise dispute earlier this month, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Dec. 17 shooting, according to NYPD. Rushie allegedly shot Dillon […]
Cops shoot armed suspect in Queens after man points firearm while fleeing
An NYPD officer shot and critically injured an armed suspect during “a violent struggle” in Queens on Thursday night, police and sources said. The shooting unfolded after two men fled from 439 Beach 56 Street in the Rockaways as a police sergeant and two officers from the 101st Precinct Neighborhood Safety Team approached the lobby around 8 p.m., Chief of Patrol John M. Chell said at a press conference. One of the men was quickly arrested for drug possession, Chell said, but the other got away with an officer giving chase. The officer caught up to the suspect and “a violent struggle” ensued, which lasted about 20 seconds, according to Chell. The cop then fired his gun, striking the suspect, police said. The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. His gun — a loaded .40 caliber, semi-automatic firearm — was recovered at the scene, cops said. It wasn’t immediately clear what led police to investigate the lobby.
Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute
An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
Teens beat boy in head with baseball bat on Bronx street, slash 2nd boy
The victims—two boys, ages 14 and 15—were in front of an apartment building at Sheridan Avenue and E. 172nd Street around 1:30 p.m. when the group came up and attacked them, police said.
Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old dad in Brooklyn: NYPD
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said. Officers arrested Nikki Secondino, 22, on murder charges in the death of 61-year-old Carlo Secondino. The woman also allegedly stabbed her 19-year-old sister, critically injuring her, at their 17th Avenue home […]
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing dad, critically wounding sister in Brooklyn
One person was killed and two people were injured in a stabbing during an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, police said.
Brooklyn dad arrested in death of 4-month-old son; shaken baby syndrome suspected
A Brooklyn father was arrested this week in the death of his four-month-old son in a suspected case of shaken baby syndrome, police said Friday.
Comments / 1