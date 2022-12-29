ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

News 12

Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’

The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
BRONX, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NY1

Man in possession of firearm shot by police in Queens: NYPD

A man, who was in possession of a loaded firearm, was shot by a police officer Thursday night in Queens, according to the NYPD. Uniformed members of the 101 Precinct neighborhood safety team, one sergeant and two officers, were conducting an investigation inside the lobby at at the 439 Beach 56 St. around 8 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx man allegedly shot neighbor to death over a noise complaint

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor over a loud noise dispute earlier this month, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Dec. 17 shooting, according to NYPD. Rushie allegedly shot Dillon […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Cops shoot armed suspect in Queens after man points firearm while fleeing

An NYPD officer shot and critically injured an armed suspect during “a violent struggle” in Queens on Thursday night, police and sources said. The shooting unfolded after two men fled from 439 Beach 56 Street in the Rockaways as a police sergeant and two officers from the 101st Precinct Neighborhood Safety Team approached the lobby around 8 p.m., Chief of Patrol John M. Chell said at a press conference. One of the men was quickly arrested for drug possession, Chell said, but the other got away with an officer giving chase. The officer caught up to the suspect and “a violent struggle” ensued, which lasted about 20 seconds, according to Chell. The cop then fired his gun, striking the suspect, police said. The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. His gun — a loaded .40 caliber, semi-automatic firearm — was recovered at the scene, cops said. It wasn’t immediately clear what led police to investigate the lobby. 
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute

An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
BRONX, NY

