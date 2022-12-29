An NYPD officer shot and critically injured an armed suspect during “a violent struggle” in Queens on Thursday night, police and sources said. The shooting unfolded after two men fled from 439 Beach 56 Street in the Rockaways as a police sergeant and two officers from the 101st Precinct Neighborhood Safety Team approached the lobby around 8 p.m., Chief of Patrol John M. Chell said at a press conference. One of the men was quickly arrested for drug possession, Chell said, but the other got away with an officer giving chase. The officer caught up to the suspect and “a violent struggle” ensued, which lasted about 20 seconds, according to Chell. The cop then fired his gun, striking the suspect, police said. The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. His gun — a loaded .40 caliber, semi-automatic firearm — was recovered at the scene, cops said. It wasn’t immediately clear what led police to investigate the lobby.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO