EL PASO, Texas -- A local organization has had a record-setting year, distributing more than 3,000 blankets to those in need, thanks to the help of generous El Pasoans. The B Warm blanket drive is in memory of Braden Aboud, who died at the age of 14 in a skiing accident 16 years ago. His mother says the year he died, he was excitedly preparing for a blanket drive, and his parents knew he would have wanted the tradition to continue. This year is extra special, as students from the National Honor Society chapter at Franklin High School are hoping to make the event take off nationally, with chapters across the country joining in.

EL PASO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO