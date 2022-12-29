ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua boys win WPTW Holiday Classic in OT

PIQUA — The Comeback Kids did it again. The Piqua boys basketball team extended its win streak to eight games in familiar fashion in the WPTW Holiday Classic championship game Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium. The Indians improved to 8-1 by erasing a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter...
PIQUA, OH
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent

When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
LIMA, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn

LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire

Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Sidney police chief announced

SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher has announced Mark McDonough has been selected to be Sidney’s next police chief. McDonough most recently served as the police chief for the village of Whitehouse, Ohio,for a little over 10 years. Prior to that, he was a member of the Bowling Green, Ohio,Police Division for over 20 years.
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28

Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Car fire south of Bellefontaine Tuesday

Tuesday morning West Liberty Fire and EMS responded to a car fire in the parking lot of Angle’s Nursery south of Bellefontaine. The driver of the car was going north on 68 when she stated she didn’t have any power and couldn’t get over 40 mph. She...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court

VAN WERT - The following individuals appeared on Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Corbin Roberts, 21, Van Wert, pled not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5; and possession of LSD, a felony 5 – released on surety bond, pre-trial set for Jan. 25. Tuesday,...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Former Disney child actor remains jailed in Lima

LIMA — A one-time star on the Disney Channel remained in the Allen County jail Wednesday, nearly a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. An incident report from the Lima Police Department says Orlando Brown, 35, appeared to be suffering from mental disorders and was “delusional” when he was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 22 following a domestic incident in Lima.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Spencerville properties declared sold at $1.2 million

SPENCERVILLE — As one door closes another one always opens. For many tenants in Spencerville, the retirement of one landlord led to a fresh start for another. Hartsock Realty recently sold a house package in Spencerville with a total of 21 homes and 22 units. The properties were listed at $1,359,000 and later sold for $1,260,000. The occupied homes will now be under the ownership of Ten Hearts LLC.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say there are no...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant

A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
KENTON, OH
Lima News

Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees

LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
Urbana Citizen

Book details Detwiler

The family of Andy Detwiler, along with David Greenlee, have announced the pending publication of “The Great Folks of Champaign County, Andy Detwiler’s Story.”. The book is in final production and soon to be in print. This biographical narrative is centered on the spirit and inspiration in our community exemplified by Andy Detwiler (1969-2022).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

