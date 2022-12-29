Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua boys win WPTW Holiday Classic in OT
PIQUA — The Comeback Kids did it again. The Piqua boys basketball team extended its win streak to eight games in familiar fashion in the WPTW Holiday Classic championship game Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium. The Indians improved to 8-1 by erasing a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter...
Lima News
Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent
When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
13abc.com
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
Sidney Daily News
New Sidney police chief announced
SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher has announced Mark McDonough has been selected to be Sidney’s next police chief. McDonough most recently served as the police chief for the village of Whitehouse, Ohio,for a little over 10 years. Prior to that, he was a member of the Bowling Green, Ohio,Police Division for over 20 years.
WATCH: Truck collides with car, UPS truck after chase
Officers found the building unharmed and began to chase the fleeing vehicle at low speeds on treacherous, snowy roads. The truck then picked up speed, driving more than 50 mph at which point the officers stopped the chase.
Delphos Herald
Tri-County 2022 Woman of the Year: Kortokrax believes in getting involved to make a difference
OTTOVILLE — The winner of the Delphos Herald’s 2022 Tri-County Woman of the Year is Michelle Kortokrax from Ottoville. The honor came as a bit of a surprise. “I was kind of shocked but honored. My aunt, Millie Ruen, I believe, has won it in the past. So I was a little bit familiar with it,” Kortokrax said.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
peakofohio.com
Car fire south of Bellefontaine Tuesday
Tuesday morning West Liberty Fire and EMS responded to a car fire in the parking lot of Angle’s Nursery south of Bellefontaine. The driver of the car was going north on 68 when she stated she didn’t have any power and couldn’t get over 40 mph. She...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court
VAN WERT - The following individuals appeared on Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Corbin Roberts, 21, Van Wert, pled not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5; and possession of LSD, a felony 5 – released on surety bond, pre-trial set for Jan. 25. Tuesday,...
thevillagereporter.com
PIKE-DELTA-YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION: Residents Ask For Resignation Of Board Member
CROWDED ROOM … Members of the public stand crowded in the Delta School Board Office during the meeting on December 21st. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Pike-Delta-York Board of Education held their meeting on Wednesday, December 21st. More than forty people filed into the Delta Board of Education...
Former Disney child actor remains jailed in Lima
LIMA — A one-time star on the Disney Channel remained in the Allen County jail Wednesday, nearly a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. An incident report from the Lima Police Department says Orlando Brown, 35, appeared to be suffering from mental disorders and was “delusional” when he was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 22 following a domestic incident in Lima.
Spencerville properties declared sold at $1.2 million
SPENCERVILLE — As one door closes another one always opens. For many tenants in Spencerville, the retirement of one landlord led to a fresh start for another. Hartsock Realty recently sold a house package in Spencerville with a total of 21 homes and 22 units. The properties were listed at $1,359,000 and later sold for $1,260,000. The occupied homes will now be under the ownership of Ten Hearts LLC.
hometownstations.com
A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say there are no...
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant
A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
Lima News
Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees
LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
Urbana Citizen
Book details Detwiler
The family of Andy Detwiler, along with David Greenlee, have announced the pending publication of “The Great Folks of Champaign County, Andy Detwiler’s Story.”. The book is in final production and soon to be in print. This biographical narrative is centered on the spirit and inspiration in our community exemplified by Andy Detwiler (1969-2022).
