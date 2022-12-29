Read full article on original website
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
"I'd love not to feel like I have to get EVERYTHING done before dark. I'd go out shopping at night, go get gas at night, and go for a jog at night."
This has changed the way I view certain things that are so, so common in our everyday lives.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Amy has been married three times now. Actually, now that I think about it, I know a lot of people who are on their third marriages and it tells me a lot about the state of relationships in this day and age. Specifically that things are hard, and not good.
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
This article is part of SELF’s Rest Week, an editorial package dedicated to doing less. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that taking care of yourself, physically and emotionally, is impossible without genuine downtime. With that in mind, we’ll be publishing articles up until the new year to help you make a habit of taking breaks, chilling out, and slowing down. (And we’re taking our own advice: The SELF staff will be OOO during this time!) We hope to inspire you to take it easy and get some rest, whatever that looks like for you.
“We, as a society, need to recognize that some people are not feeling joy." Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Sarah isn’t going home for the holidays. She plans to read, spend time with her dog, and even get in a few yoga sessions. The...
In a nutshell: Smartphone ownership has reached near ubiquity in many parts of the world. Ironically, their prevalence has resulted in a large number of smartphone users that never developed the core skill of actually speaking to others over the phone because most of their exchanges with friends and family happen via text messaging.
Adverse childhood experiences can impact health in childhood and adulthood, creating physical and emotional challenges. Some adult children of gray divorce have experienced adverse childhood experiences that caused them trauma. After their parents' divorce, adult children who have endured abuse may feel relieved and free to begin working on healing...
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.
"He shared with me that he didn’t believe in washing his hands after going to the bathroom."
No matter what your plans are for the holidays, chances are stress will find its way in somehow. Whether you're dealing with difficult family members, cooking for an entire group, or are struggling with grief or loss that's amplified by the season, the holidays are never perfect. But one of the best ways to deal with holiday stress and blues around you is to remember that it's okay to put yourself first and take a mindful break where you can get your bearings again amidst the chaos.
Originally Posted On: https://www.stylesimpler.com/helping-our-children-deal-with-big-feelings-and-emotions-4-tips-or-practices-we-can-all-benefit-from/. Dealing with big feelings and emotions regardless of age is something we are tackle as we grow up. It takes practice and patience to learn how to handle big feelings and emotions. Fear is one of those emotions we all aim to keep at arm’s length. As grown-ups, we can struggle to manage our own fears, and in terms of our children, this can be greatly magnified. When our children feel scared, they want to be in our arms because it provides them security and reassurance. Children can be scared of many things; new places, the dark, or school, we have to teach our children tactics to ensure that they are resilient and learn techniques to cope . Here are some practices that may help your child deal with big feelings and emotions and possibly even yourself.
The number of stay-at-home dads has ticked up slightly, but these fathers still remain a small segment.
Working with your spouse can be challenging, but more often than not, it's so rewarding. Here's what I've learned and experienced co-founding and running a business with my husband.
