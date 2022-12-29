Read full article on original website
Related
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
GRPD: Woman dies in accidental shooting
A woman accidentally shot and killed herself in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, authorities say.
WWMTCw
Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Reward offered to help find missing Portage mom
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to a missing mother of eight being found.
Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car
Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
wgvunews.org
GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours
The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
Man shot, killed at Sturgis motel identified
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
WOOD
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Dog Sledding Down Main Street? Yup…Must Be in Kalamazoo
Look, we, as a country, tend to make fun of Florida for how they act after a natural disaster. For example, when we see Floridians water skiing or wakeboarding through the streets after a hurricane brought in heavy rain:. Ridiculous, yes. But, this isn't much better!. As seen on Tiktok,...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
WWMTCw
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0