ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.3

Your Last Chance For The Year North Dakota – BUY NOW!

The days are ticking down to be ringing in the New Year. AND that is not all that's ticking down, the availability to still buy the holiday batter some of us cannot imagine the holidays or winter months without. We are taking the batter that is the base to the warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention. Have you guessed yet what cocktail we are speaking of? No, NO, and a HECK NO we are not talking egg nog, we are talking Tom & Jerry Cocktails.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

North Dakota Plan Now! Special Weekend For This Outdoors Activity

Gather the family, friends or anyone else that might be a North Dakota resident to try hitting the ice. We are talking about hitting the ice covering our many lakes, dams, rivers, and creeks all for an activity that typically requires a fishing license. Have you put two and two together? After a long winter already as it may seem, this opportunity comes at a wonderful time. A break in the weather, meaning temps above the donut, aka above zero, trying a new activity, and sharing the experience with others makes this the opportune time.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Free ice fishing weekend in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - People living in North Dakota can ice fish for free this weekend, without a license. Officials say all other winter fishing regulations apply. They add this weekend is a great time to try ice fishing for the first time, or take someone who has never been before.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
tsln.com

A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers

As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
MONTANA STATE
newsdakota.com

Tips for Taking Someone New on Ice

With North Dakota’s free ice fishing weekend coinciding with the turn of the calendar this Dec. 31 an Jan. 1, the timing is perfect to introduce someone new – be it family member, neighbor, friend, or holdover holiday visitor – to the passion of hardwater angling. While getting ready for such a trip may seem like going through the motions for you, to someone looking to experience it for the first time, it helps to be certain that all is prepared for the trip and angling will be fast and exciting. What follows are tips to ensure that your guest anglers will get the most out of an introductory experience this weekend, or any other time they join you this winter.
Hot 97-5

Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold

No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
BISMARCK, ND
96.7 The River

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
kaxe.org

Ice Fishing Conditions and Tips with Jeff Sundin

He also told us about an opportunity with the MN DNR to be involved with the 2023 DNR Roundtable discussion on January 20th. There may be some first-come-first-served spots still available. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22 years. She currently helms the Morning Show as News and...
MINNESOTA STATE
kxnet.com

We’re making ND snowfall history

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’ve seen the snowiest October through December in recorded history. Find out how it stacks up to the snowiest winters of the year in this week’s Weather Whys.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota schools facing increasing levels of Meal Debt

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota schools are facing an increasing amount of meal debt as parents struggle with inflation. Pandemic-era programs providing free breakfast and lunch to all students nationwide ended in September, leaving schools go make collection calls on meal balances. Some school districts say they are seeing debt...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Power 96

Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota

While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

66 spoken languages in North Dakota: How this impacts law enforcement

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state of North Dakota, 66 languages are spoken here.North Dakota has the highest percentage of German, Icelandic and Norwegian speakers in the entire United States.So, when law enforcement has to work with these non-English speaking individuals, it can get difficult.To help, the Justice Department is launching a new […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Increased summer precipitation expected in 2023

A mid-December winter storm left North Dakotans with nowhere to go as schools and interstates closed due to a mix of snow and ice blasting the state. As many were out with their shovels and plows clearing the way in their driveways and streets, digging out of an early winter storm could lead to thoughts of a snow-packed winter, but according to Daryl Ritchison, director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network, average precipitation is still expected this winter for the most part.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy