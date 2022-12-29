Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
Can the Fujifilm X-T5 Keep Up With Popular Full Frame Options?
Fujifilm X-T5 and X-H2 were major steps forward for the company, offering a brand new high-resolution sensor in tandem with a range of advanced features that help them compete with a variety of full frame cameras. This excellent video review takes a look at the X-T5 and how it compares with the Sony a7 IV and Canon EOS R6 Mark II.
TechRadar
BenQ PD3420Q Monitor review
The BenQ PD3420Q is a solid choice for professionals looking for a high-quality display that can handle a range of workplace tasks. Its wide range of features and impressive specifications make it a versatile and capable monitor, and its sleek design is a nice bonus. However, it is expensive, which may be a drawback for some.
Our 8 favorite cameras of 2022
We look back over the year and pick our 8 favorite cameras of the year – and 3 of them are Fujis!
12 lenses of Christmas: in July 2022 Canon launches two RF lenses for wide-angle fans
Summer specials included two new Canon lens launches and one each from Tamron and Laowa
Fstoppers
Another Canon Camera Is on the Way
Canon has continued to plow full speed ahead with their mirrorless camera and lens development. It looks like they have no intention of slowing down either, with a new camera coming in February. Canon Rumors is reporting that Canon's newest camera will be announced before CP+ in February. The camera...
Phone Arena
Samsung will give customized control over camera settings to users of more Galaxy models
According to a post put up by a moderator in Samsung's community forum in South Korea (via SamMobile) the company is looking to bring its Camera Assistant app to as many Galaxy handsets as possible. An announcement revealing Samsung's plans for the app is expected to be made soon. The app is currently available only to those using one of three Galaxy S22 series models and was first released in October.
itechpost.com
New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 Signature Colors, Other Release Data
Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 group of smartphones is not anticipated to launch until February, there are already a lot of rumors and leaks regarding these devices. However, according to Sam Mobile, 3D CAD renders were used to preview the look of Samsung's upcoming high-end phones before the Galaxy S23 launch event.
9to5Mac
iPhone loses the spotlight to its competitors in MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022
Every year, popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (better known as MKBHD) holds his own Smartphone Awards, in which he chooses the best smartphones in different categories. While last year the iPhone was awarded in three different categories, Apple’s smartphone lost the spotlight to its competitors at this year’s awards.
Get two 4K dual-camera drones for under $150
Stack CommerceThis drone bundle includes two 4K wide-angle front cameras.
makeuseof.com
What Is Portrait Orientation in Photography?
Among the most basic things you need to learn in photography is portrait orientation. Knowing how and when to use it will help you on your way to becoming a confident photographer.
Android Headlines
Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more
Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
Our favorite camera phones of 2022: the standout handsets of the year
Some of our choices may be controversial, but here are the phones that impressed us most in 2022
T3.com
Mojawa Mojo2 review: the lightest bone conduction earphones yet are waterproof and feature touch controls for volume
The Mojawa Mojo2 reviewed here is one of the best bone-conduction headphones (opens in new tab) around. The follow-up to the Mojawa Mojo1 (opens in new tab), this new version is the lightest bone conduction headset (which sends audio as electrical signals through your temporal bones directly to your inner ear) currently on sale. As well as shaving off 10g from the previous version, the Mojo2 adds touch-sensitive controls that make changing volume a cinch.
notebookcheck.net
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars are previewed ahead of their CES 2023 launch
LG has announced that it has soundbars to introduce at CES 2023, designed to blend in perfectly with its latest TVs in terms of their "sophisticated, minimalist" design. The OEM has also revealed the new audio accessories are to be unleashed with first-gen Triple Sound Technology. This involves the integration...
Apple Insider
B&H's Mega Deal Zone offers 100s of year-end discounts
B&H's year-end deals are live, including Mega Deals that include hundreds off Macs and a 10.9-inch iPad with 64GB storage capacity that's discounted to $399. B&H Photo's annual Mega Deal Zone event is back,...
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for protecting your new iPhone
Cover your precious new toy with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases
12 lenses of Christmas: Sigma's fast new wide-angle zoom comes out in June 2022
The new Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 was ideal for capturing sunny landscape vistas. Bring on the summer!
Engadget
Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones fall to a new all-time low of $279
Sony's WH-1000XM5 is...
Android Authority
LG's new optical zoom sensor aims to get rid of the smartphone camera bump
LG's optical zoom sensor can move between 4x-9x. LG Innotek announced a new camera module that will allow 4-9 times magnification. LG claims the size of the optical zoom sensor should be small enough to remove the camera bump on smartphones. LG Innotek is partnering with Qualcomm to fast-track the...
notebookcheck.net
Realme next-gen Fast Charging technology debut date set for early 2023
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software. Smartphone charging speeds have hit new heights in 2022, initially led by brands such as Realme with releases such as the GT Neo 3. It were capable of re-filling their batteries at up to 150 watts (W), although it was eventually supplanted by devices such as the 210W Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition.
