BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Man Utd set to open talks with Marcus Rashford over long-term deal with Ten Hag ‘obsessed’ with rejuvenated star
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to hold talks with Marcus Rashford over a new long-term deal, reports suggest. Rashford has drastically improved under United manager Erik ten Hag as he has already amassed five goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing, Cody Gakpo Liverpool MEDICAL, Real Madrid step up Bellingham chase
CHELSEA have CONFIRMED the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from Norway side FC Molde. The Blues said in a statement: "The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo COMPLETES move to Al Nassr, Real ‘prioritising’ Bellingham, Chelsea latest
CRISTIANO RONALDO has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The Portugal star has now signed a two-year deal after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer, and has been pictured with his new No 7 shirt. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prioritising the signing of Jude Bellingham in...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Everton Preview, Erling + Julian 4Ever, Phillips and Alvarez Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back to winning in the Premier League and looking to keep it going against Everton at the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Here we go. Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United news: Ten Hag updates on Sancho, transfers and Martinez
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Erik ten Hag has revealed that Jadon Sancho is back in the country, but "the time is not now" for him to rejoin his Manchester United teammates. Sancho endured a difficult first campaign back in England following his reported £73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, racking up just six goal contributions in the Premier League. That was a far cry from the 20, 34 and 30 he managed in his last three Bundesliga seasons.
Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Garnacho and Podence go close
Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but...
Sporting News
Wolves vs. Man United live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Marcus Rashford is dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reason
Manchester United will aim to end a transitional year on a positive note when they take on Wolves at Molineux. The past 12 months have been seismic in many respects at Old Trafford, from the arrival of Erik ten Hag to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman again showed himself to be a no-nonsense operator when he revealed before the game that in-form forward Marcus Rashford had been dropped to the bench for an "internal disciplinary" issue.
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23
Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start. The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through...
Tottenham report: Spurs aim to prise Barcelona reserve away from Camp Nou
Tottenham are thought to be keen to sign the Barcelona midfielder next month
Birmingham City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Hull City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
BBC
Van Dijk 'most important player in Liverpool team'
Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were both chosen in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week. Here's what he had to say about their performances in the Reds' 3-1 win at Aston Villa. Virgil van Dijk. There was a time when Virgil Van Dijk was making my team...
BBC
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
The Premier League Champions got back into league action in style against Leeds United as goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland got Pep Guardiola's men the three points.
Yardbarker
Watch: Gary Neville says Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo after winger joins Liverpool
Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for former PSV winger Cody Gakpo over the last six months but the Dutchman has now joined Liverpool. Quite surprisingly, Gakpo’s move to Liverpool developed quickly and caught many United supporters off guard after months of links to the Old Trafford club.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Have Held Internal Talks Regarding Joao Felix
Joao Felix scored for Atletico Madrid last night in their league match against Elche, but the player is still very much up for sale by the Spanish club, or at the very least a loan. The agent of Felix Jorge Mendes has been offering his client around Europe, and Chelsea...
Brighton vs Arsenal predicted lineups and team news for Premier League fixture tonight
Brighton host Premier League leaders Arsenal in the evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium.The Seagulls are in fine form after a big win at Southampton, while Mikel Arteta’s side picked up where they left off before the World Cup, producing an excellent win over West Ham to preserve their lead at the top of the table.“Arsene picked the right moment. I thought the performance today was at the level he deserved,” Arteta said after Arsene Wenger’s return to the Emirates Stadium. “The players didn’t know.“It was a special day, so thank you so much [to Arsene] for coming. Walking...
