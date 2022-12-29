ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IBR, or earnings-established cost, is a federal cheer that enables education loan individuals while making repayments based on the money

By Maria del Luna
 1 day ago
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

What to know if you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Biden's student loan debt relief plan is on hold for now, leaving millions of Americans who are eligible for relief in limbo. “Forty-five million [Americans] owe a collective $1.7 trillion of federal loan debt,” Natalia Abrams, president and CEO of the Student Debt Crisis Center, told Yahoo News. Now 26 million Americans who applied for the program are left with uncertainty; 16 million of them have had their applications approved.
KANSAS STATE
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
CNET

Student Loan Payments: Here's When You'll Have to Start Paying Again

After President Joe Biden unveiled his plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower, the White House announced student loan payments would resume on Jan. 1, 2023. Payments and interest were suspended in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, and then postponed eight more times under two administrations.
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

How much mortgage interest can you deduct on your taxes?

Everyone wants to save on taxes, and one of the best ways is to maximize every possible deduction. The mortgage interest deduction used to be a mainstay for consumers, but the past few years have changed that. Some homeowners may be better off not claiming that deduction. You can determine...
AMA

Managing medical student-loan repayment

Many residents, fellows and young physicians have substantial medical student-loan debt. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the median medical student-loan debt graduating in 2021 (PDF) and reporting debt was $200,000. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the...
US News and World Report

How Much Does a New Construction House Cost in 2023?

You want your next home to be a perfect fit, and if you’re not seeing existing houses on the market meet your list of must-haves, building a home or buying new construction may be your best option. But the next question you have to ask yourself is, can you...
FLORIDA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Student loan: 9 million applicants receive incorrect emails

In November, about 9 million Americans received a false email saying their applications for the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program had been approved. The management had stated that 26 million debtors have implemented for mortgage comfort (sixteen million of whom have already been authorized for comfort) and that the Department of Education “will keep onto their data so it could speedy technique their comfort as soon as we succeed in court.”

