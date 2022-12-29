Wisconsin is off to a good start in Big Ten play and ranked No. 15 but Greg Gard expects more

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard discusses benefits of reserve players coming into Western Michigan game late
Greg Gard noted the benefits of a tune-up game against Western Michigan on Friday. This was much a needed breather for the team, and it showed on the court. Wisconsin held on for a 10-point win and the starters contributed to the double-digit win. Some of the starters were taken out in the final 2 minutes of the game and Gard gave other reserved players time on the floor at the end of the game.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out as Wisconsin men's basketball downs Western Michigan
There wasn't much immediate evidence Friday night that the longest in-season break in 34 years left a mark on the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team. The 15th-ranked Badgers made four of their first six shots to build a lead but needed a second-half surge by Steven Crowl to pull away from Western Michigan in their final nonconference game.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look
You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
College Basketball Odds: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Western Michigan Broncos take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Western Michigan Wisconsin prediction and pick. The Wisconsin Badgers might have sorted out their problems and dealt with their deficiencies, but we can’t know for sure. Wisconsin has a 9-2 record, but a recent win over Iowa doesn’t look nearly as good now as it did when it happened. Iowa has crashed, losing to Eastern Illinois by nine points at home (in a game it was favored to win by 31.5 points) and then getting sandblasted by Nebraska. The win over Marquette in overtime looks better, but the five-point win over Maryland looks worse, given that Maryland no-showed against UCLA after the Terps’ loss to the Badgers. Wisconsin played a ton of close games in November and early December, beating Dayton by one point and losing at home to Wake Forest by three. The margins have been so small for the Badgers that it’s hard to know where they stand in late December. Coach Greg Gard has a team with plenty of potential, but the pieces haven’t fully come together, at least not yet. A lot of college basketball analysts need to see more from Wisconsin before upgrading this team in various projections for the remainder of the season.
Yahoo Sports
Steven Crowl has big night as Wisconsin Badgers enjoy rare breather against Western Michigan
MADISON – Wisconsin coach Greg Gard got a rare breather Friday night at the Kohl Center. UW got off to a strong start by attacking the lane, sputtered late in the first half by relying too frequently on three-pointers but then took control early in the second half en route to building an 18-point lead and closed nonconference play with a 76-66 victory over Western Michigan.
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License
A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
WIFR
Wisconsin teen suffers serious injuries after snowmobile crash
NEWARK, WIS. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a snowmobile accident this week. Authorities say the teen was thrown from a snowmobile in Rock County Wednesday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the teen was driving the snowmobile in the 6700 block of South County Highway H when the incident happened.
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
captimes.com
Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns
With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested after 4 OWI in month of December, twice passed out at Wisconsin intersections
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin has been arrested after receiving four OWI’s within the month of December, officers had found him passed out at intersections on two different occasions. According to the Janesville Police Department, the four incidents took place on December 8, 10,...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
Local Catholic leaders react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
MADISON, Wis. — Local Catholic leaders reacted Saturday following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict was elected pope in 2005 following the death of Pope Saint John Paul II, and was the first pontiff since 1415 to resign. He died early Saturday morning. “We are all grateful for his generous service to the Church, as a priest, theologian,...
wpr.org
'The fire service saved my life': Wisconsin fire departments invest in young people to recruit and empower future firefighters
Emmanuel Mielke was nervous when he started his first day as a firefighter in February at a station in downtown Madison. But he had a head start. Mielke already met some of his colleagues when they were his instructors at the NextGen Responders Academy, an emergency medical responder and fire training certification program for high schoolers.
