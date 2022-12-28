A Louisiana store clerk has lost her job and has been charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly being filmed pouring water on a homeless woman outside the store in freezing weather over the Christmas weekend. Kasey Weber, 33, reportedly posted the clip online herself showing the Dec. 26 incident outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge. The video, which sparked outrage after going viral, appears to show Weber telling the woman to “move it” while throwing water on her on a day when temperatures dropped down to 26 degrees. Baton Rouge police issued Weber a court summons accusing her of simple battery while the store owner said he fired her because “we do not handle situations like that,” the Guardian reports. The incident allegedly took place outside the same store where police fatally shot Alton Sterling in 2016, sparking Black Lives Matter protests in Baton Rouge. Read it at Guardian

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO