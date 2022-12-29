Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
Police: Search for man missing nearly 1 month includes Rumpke landfill
The search for a 72-year-old man with autism, missing since early December, pivoted at some point to a Rumpke landfill, according to Pierce Township police.
KFVS12
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Marion Police report officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a parental abduction at the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street.
Fox 19
Police: Woman took daughter from legal guardians on possible ruse of shopping at Kenwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 10-month-old child allegedly taken by her biological mother who does not have legal custodial rights. Valerie Lala Williams was last seen Tuesday with her mother, 25-year-old Monica George, leaving the Kenwood Towne Center in Sycamore Township, according...
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
Fox 19
Man dies following shooting outside a restaurant near Stone Creek Shopping Center
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died Thursday following a shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center Wednesday evening, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township Police...
Fox 19
Victim killed in ‘targeted attack’ identified by Colerain police
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police have identified the victim killed in what they described as a “targeted attack” on Wednesday. Rodney Sean Harris Jr., 19, died Thursday following the shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center the prior evening, according to the Colerain Police Department.
wpsdlocal6.com
Report of parental abduction in Marion leads to arrest, children unharmed
MARION, IL — Marion police say a man accused of abducting two of his children from a Marion gas station and threatening to commit suicide with them in the car has been arrested. According to a Thursday release from the Marion Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Lonas met with the...
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday
A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
kbsi23.com
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in Jefferson County, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people are injured after a four-vehicle wreck involving five people on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Ruslan Mankov, 30, of Hollandale Beach, Fla. was driving a 2018 silver Freightliner truck tractor semi trailer northbound on I-57 near milepost...
