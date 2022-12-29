ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

The Best Way to Convert Your Loose Coins Into Cash

Turning coins in for cash means a little extra pocket money for most of us. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change...
housebeautiful.com

Shop TikTok's Viral Wireless Charger That's on Sale Now for Only $40

Does a lack of conveniently located outlets cause a charging dilemma every time you go to plug in your devices? Between your phone, AirPods, and even an Apple Watch, it can be a pain when you discover that they all need juice at the exact same time. Or, perhaps it's having to schlep a tangled web of cords when traveling (or just going to-and-from the office) that's starting to drive you nuts? In any case, it's time to get this TikTok viral 3-in-1 wireless charger, compatible with all iPhones in the 12-14 series.
Cult of Mac

This mini flashlight is the best you’ll ever own — save $40 on a 4-pack

There are certain essentials you don’t realize you need until their time comes, and a reliable flashlight is arguably No. 1 on that list. The MaxLight 8-in-1 Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight is one of the most convenient around. And right now, you can grab a four-pack on sale for just $64.99. That’s a 39% discount off the regular price of $107.
CNET

Save on Your Next Pair of Glasses With Up to 50% Off at EyeBuyDirect

In the market for a new pair of glasses? If you're still shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, it may be time to make the switch to shopping online. Not only does it make it easy to compare dozens of different styles and prices, but there are also tons of deals and sales out there, so it can end up saving you some cash as well. Right now, EyeBuyDirect -- one of our favorite online glasses vendors -- is offering up to 50% off tons of different styles so you can grab your next pair at a serious discount. This sale runs from now until Jan. 10, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
People

This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price.  If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

10 best year-end deals in Amazon’s secret outlet — up to 70% off

Attention, bargain shoppers: We have the year-end deal roundup to beat them all. In case you're unaware, Amazon's secret overstock outlet contains some of the site's most outrageous discounts — up to 70 percent and sometimes more!. Quick Overview. The hidden outlet is where you'll find some of Yahoo...
cruisefever.net

Princess Cruises Brings Back Best Sale Ever

Princess Cruises has brought back their ‘Best Sale Ever’ that has up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $950 in value when cruising on one of their cruise ships. Princess Cruises is offering up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $150 in spending money once you board the ship. Also, you can reserve your cruise for just $100 per person since the cruise line has also reduced cruise deposits.
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset’s Massive End-of-Year Sale Includes Deep Discounts on Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Winter-Ready Cookware

At this point in the year, we’re sure the last thing you want to think about is. . After all the early Black Friday deals, Cyber Week sales, and holiday gift gathering you went through these past three months, it’s totally understandable that you’d need to take a breather. But trust us, it’s not yet time to close all those shopping tabs. Now that Christmas has passed, many of our favorite brands and retailers have launched post-holiday sales with discounts that are, in some cases, as good as those you saw after Thanksgiving. You’ll definitely want to head to Le Creuset’s website during your final spree of the year. There, you’ll find some tried-and-true cookware pieces for way less than their original prices. We’ve rounded up our top picks below, so read on to see how much you can save on the iconic Dutch oven, the grill pan, and other awesome finds.
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Your Lost Stuff

Most people, even when young, spend time looking for mislaid items. One in three people say they get into fights with others over lost items. Develop routines and designated spots so you remember where your items are. If you lose something, make your search systematic. No keys?. Don’t ransack your...
game-news24.com

Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.

