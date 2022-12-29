Read full article on original website
Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023 Looks to Break Conventions
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s New York label Proenza Schouler has eschewed seasonal norms for Pre-Fall 2023. While Diesel layered up in denim, Dior served excess, and Thom Browne wrapped up warm, these two Creative Directors see the somewhat less official PF23 period as a chance to create looks and pieces fit for every day — even if some are fit for a festive celebration or two.
The 25 Best Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming, which means it’s time to stock up on warm wardrobe essentials like chunky knits, cozy cashmere, sweater dresses, and leather pants. But there’s no better way to take on the cold weather and freezing temps than in a puffer jacket. Whether you’re hitting the slopes in Aspen or making a Trader Joe’s run, the best puffer jackets for women can work for every occasion — from ultra-warm, long puffer coats for snow days to lightweight jackets for...
The 30 Best Winter Dresses for Every Occasion This Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Dresses may be synonymous with summertime, but the best winter dresses have just as much ease and styling versatility — even on the coldest days. From fall dresses that can be worn in the winter and chunky knit sweater dresses that don’t sacrifice style for comfort to slip dresses you can layer underneath your favorite sweaters and blazers, there’s a winter dress for every cold weather occasion. And if the party circuit has found its way back onto your calendar...
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Stylists reveal 12 items from your winter wardrobe you should get rid of
From cottagecore to cropped sweaters, fashion experts explained which pieces people can start replacing from their closets for the season.
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023
Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
Drop-Waist Dresses Will Make A Comeback In 2023. Here's How To Get The Look
Yet another early aughts trend is making its way back into the limelight –– and into our closets. We're all well aware that the past few years have brought us some ghosts of closets past to allow us to revisit some of the styles of the '90s and early 2000s that had since vanished into obscurity. By the looks of it, though, 2023 will only be doubling down on these Y2K staple pieces and bringing back everything from the bubble skirt trend to baggy jeans (via Elle).
25 Best Black Heels For Women, From Platforms To Stilettos
Nothing completes a look more so than a classic pair of black heels. From strappy stilettos and block heels to platforms and slingbacks, there are so many fancy footwear options to complete any look. If you're more of a Manolo Blahnik lover, great! Into more affordable options? No problem. There's...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Wrangler Reflects on 75 Years of Making Denim
Few labels stand the test of time. Even fewer can claim the distinction of being among the country’s most enduring heritage brands. Wrangler celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and in the seasons leading up to that milestone, the denim pioneer has been taking stock of its history, its community and its impact. While one might assume that a brand built in 1947 might simply be focused on preservation in 2022, Wrangler wants to make progress. In a retail landscape now teeming with direct-to-consumer upstarts aiming to strike gold on Instagram, the company is focused on meeting consumers where they are instead...
Jennifer Lopez Gets Festive in Kilt Skirt & Dinosaur Sweater With Sandal Heels for Coach’s New Holiday Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez was festively dressed for Coach’s new campaign. The brand is promoting its mini studio bag in a new holiday-themed video. Lopez’ Christmas-inspired ensemble was comprised of a red knit sweater with a T-Rex motif on the front. The $395 knit sweater was tucked into a red plaid skirt that was inspired by Scottish kilt. Both pieces were from Coach. Lopez wore a plethora of gold rings and hoops and, of course, carried a mini studio bag. View this...
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
Michelle Obama Styles Stella McCartney Utility Jumpsuit With Burgundy Boots on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama took to the stage for the second night of her “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the spotlight with fellow Chicago native and author Heather C. McGhee. Obama shared a video of her backstage with McGhee to her Instagram. Obama was dressed in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with burgundy boots. The jumpsuit, like many of its kind, was collared and featured a slouchy oversized silhouette and stark white stitching that contrasted the wine-colored hue of the fabric. The style was belted in the middle, defining the...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
How Emme Parsons Is Tackling the Women’s Shoe Market With Timeless Sandals & a Less-Is-More Approach
Emme Parsons is tackling the women’s shoe market with a less-is-more approach, and it’s paying off. When Parsons launched her eponymous brand in November 2017, she had a goal to create timeless designs that speak to women, whether they are 16 or 60. Since then, she has expanded her label to include sneakers, boots, loafers and more — but sandals are her bread and butter. While Parsons originally didn’t have design experience, she was previously the art director at Condé Nast’s Lucky magazine. “I had always had this farfetched dream of mine to have a line of sandals,” she said, noting that after...
These Tory Burch Sandals Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds — $49 Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all love to look fashionable while wearing a pair of sandals, but sometimes, they're incredibly comfortable when it's time to walk. Well, these Tory Burch sandals are here to change your life. With these shoes, you’ll be walking […]
Alessandra Rich Pre-Fall 2023
“No rules, just fun” is the mantra that constantly guides Alessandra Rich in her creative process, which often results in a zesty cocktail that combines the pretty, the sexy and the tough, with a spritz of playfulness on top. If the brand’s sensual and provocative spring 2023 collection showed...
Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross looked casually chic as she took a mirror picture for Instagram. The “Girlfriends” actress wore a light brown long-sleeve top that featured an unfitted silhouette with a crew neckline. She paired it with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans with an unhemmed lining. Ross kept to minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of gold hoops. She slicked her dark brown hair into a sleek low bun complimenting her barely-there makeup that featured a nude lip. The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of caramel leather boots. The leather heels featured a pointed cap toe with a snakeskin design....
