2023 Ford GT Mk IV Gives Supercar An Extreme Performance Makeover
It's safe to say that the Ford GT is one of the greatest cars to ever wear the legendary oval. For several decades, Ford engineers poured their hearts and souls into making the Ford GT better. There's even an entire movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale about the inception of the very first Ford GT and its historic victory over Ferrari. In essence, the GT is a big deal.
Driven: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Proves That You Don't Need The 63
Few sports cars have such a storied history as the Mercedes SL, but for the last several generations, the German "Sport-Leicht" (Sport Light) has leaned more towards being a grand touring luxury car than a Porsche 911 rival. With the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55, the message is clear: Mercedes wants the SL taken seriously again.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade Tuned By Creative Bespoke Will Cost You More Than A New Escalade V
The Cadillac Escalade has a commanding road presence in stock form, but for those who want to stand out even more there are plenty of available options in the aftermarket world. A slightly used and highly modified Escalade is currently offered for sale by Creative Bespoke, featuring a custom bodykit and riding on massive 26-inch alloy wheels.
Top Speed
Mercedes-AMG C 43 vs Acura TLX Type S vs Q60 Red Sport 400 - Can You Guess The Winner?
By many, the C43 is not considered a true AMG model because it is not powered by a hand-built engine like the rest of the lineup. But this doesn't mean it won't perform just as good as all the other AMG models out there. The guys over "Sam CarLegion" took the Mercedes-AMG C43 and put it next to the Acura TLX Type S, and the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport just to see if it’s worthy of the AMG name. And the result is surprising!
Top Speed
Ford's V-8 Engine Lineup Gets A New Member - The Megazilla!
With the global push for electrification and smaller displacements, are the V-8 engine’s days numbered? Possibly, but not just yet. Ford is currently one of the major advocates of the V-8 engine, with models such as the Mustang GT, F-150 pickup, and Super Duty still carrying around eight cylinders spread across two cylinder banks, arranged in the shape of a “vee”. And its line-up is only growing stronger, with the “Megazilla” crate engine the latest addition to an already impressive portfolio, with even more variations slated to come out in the near future. As we explore these newcomers, let’s take a tour through the Blue Oval’s offerings and realize that the V-8 does indeed live on, at least for a little while longer.
Carscoops
Damd Shows Suzuki Jimny SUVs Styled After G-Class, A Defender Van And A Tuned Hustler
Damd will bring an impressive lineup in the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, comprising five modified Suzuki models. Three of them are based on the Jimny and look like baby variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, joined by an Every camper wearing the face of an old Defender, and a Hustler kei car with plenty of accessories.
Carscoops
Production Mengshi M-Terrain Looks Like The Lovechild Of A Hummer And An FJ Cruiser
The Mengshi M-Terrain EV has been uncovered in production guise in China, revealing an SUV that makes the GMC Hummer EV seems a little tame. Built for Dongfeng’s Mengshi brand, the M-Terrain is just about as crazy as SUVs go, regardless of whether they have electric powertrains or not. It has a very similar design to the concept unveiled earlier this year but does benefit from some alterations to make it more suitable for use on the road.
Carscoops
Meet The TFENDER, A Toyota ProBox That Wants To Be A Land Rover Defender
The Tokyo Auto Salon is the perfect place for unusual conversions and this is exactly what Japanese tuner ESB Style has in store for this year. We are talking about the pictured Toyota Probox which has been modified to look like a Land Rover Defender together with a suspension lift for an adventurous stance.
Carscoops
The Dead 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 Gets A Grim Update
Demand for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is astronomical. That makes sense considering its unique powertrain, aerodynamics, and low production numbers. For one owner, the dream of ownership ended just 52 miles into the journey, and days after engine failure things are only getting worse. A few days back we...
electrek.co
Ram reveals the name for its electric truck set to compete with Ford Lightning, Silverado EV
Ram’s electric truck is set to debut in less than a week, and up until recently, it wasn’t exactly clear what it would be called. A new trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office indicates it could go by the name Ram 1500 REV. Ram...
The 3 Most Capable Off-Road Trucks According to Kelley Blue Book
The world of pickups is filled with off-road trucks. These are 3 of Kelley Blue Book's favorites. The post The 3 Most Capable Off-Road Trucks According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2023 BMW X1 Takes On The Moose Test, Matches Alfa Romeo Tonale
The new 2023 BMW X1 has performed reasonably well in the moose test, even though its results weren’t overly impressive. Introduced earlier this year, the new X1 is bigger than its predecessor and was tested in entry-level 18d guise by km77 while fitted with 245/45 R19 Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 MO tires at all four corners.
Hello EV, goodbye Fiesta – we look at the most anticipated new cars of 2023
TO many of us, the most significant car event next year isn’t an arrival but an exit. Ford will stop making the Fiesta and they won’t replace it. The manufacturer has found it can’t make money from the cut-throat hatchback market, so it’s turning its back on huge crowds of loyal buyers.
Carscoops
Subaru Shows Rugged Crosstrek And REX Boost Gear Concepts For Tokyo
Following the announcement of its full lineup for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show, Subaru published photos of the Boost Gear Concepts based on the Crosstrek compact crossover and the Rex urban SUV. Both models feature off-road-focused modifications and accessories that enhance their rugged appeal. The Subaru Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept...
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Starting From Jan ’23, Hyundai Will Be An EV Only Brand In This European Country
Hyundai announced it will solely offer fully electric vehicles in the Norwegian market starting from January 1st, 2023. This makes Norway the first market in the world that Hyundai goes EV-only. The bold move from one of Norway’s top-selling automotive brands is rather predictable if you look at the numbers....
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms Lathrop Megafactory can produce 10k Megapacks per year
Tesla Energy does not get as much attention as the company’s electric vehicles, but it has achieved its own fair share of milestones over the course of 2022. And thanks to the Lathrop Megafactory, which produces Megapack batteries, Tesla Energy could very well achieve even more milestones in the coming years.
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
