Nursing homes in NYS can now waive penalties for staffing requirements
Earlier this year, we told you about some new staffing laws for nursing homes. Fast forward to Dec. of 2022, the state is bending the rules for nursing homes unable to meet requirements.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
newyorkupstate.com
New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms
New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY
A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
The Pay Transparency Law Will Go Into Effect For All Of NY State Next Year
New York City’s new pay transparency law went into effect last month, requiring employers to include a specific salary range (minimum & maximum) in any published job listings. And as of Wednesday, December 21, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new legislation, establishing a statewide pay transparency law in all of New York State. Beginning September 18, 2023, the legislation will require all New York state employers to include offered salary ranges in their job postings. The hopes are that these new laws will empower potential employees with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and level the playing field for all workers.
urbancny.com
New York State Urges Recipients of Government Assistance to Protect Themselves Against Card Skimming
Thieves Using Skimming Devices To Steal Benefits from Electronic Benefit Transfer Card Users. Federal Funding Bill Includes Provision To Issue Additional Assistance to Victims of Stolen Benefits. Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance via an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to take steps to protect themselves...
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul signs legislation, increasing rewards for reporting pandemic fraud
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is increasing the reward for those who report pandemic fraud, as well as upping the penalties for those found to be guilty of similar fraud, after signing two bills on Wednesday. "We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance...
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
Consumer Reports.org
New York Governor signs historic digital right to repair bill into law
Consumer Reports applauds Governor Hochul for signing the Digital Fair Repair Act, which will provide consumers with new rights when in need of repairs of their digital devices. Yonkers, NY — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the groundbreaking Digital Fair Repair Act (A7006B/S4104A) into law late last night. The...
16,000 New York nurses at 8 local hospitals plan to strike in 10 days
Nurses at eight local hospitals have announced a plan to strike in 10 days.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
Judge rules NY gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional, but restriction remains for now
While a federal judge says the ban on guns in places of worship is unconstitutional, the restriction remains in place while the state appeals. The prohibition of guns in churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will remain in place while the state appeals a federal judge’s decision. [ more › ]
N.Y. Education Department Overturns No-Trespass/No-Contact Order a School District Got Against Ex-Board-Member
From Appeal of Brockway, decided Dec. 13 by Commissioner Rosa of the New York State Education Department:. Petitioner [Andrew Brockway] appeals the extension of a resolution adopted by the Beekmantown Central School District ("respondent") banning him from district property and imposing conditions upon his speech. The appeal must be sustained in part.
COVID fraudsters face higher penalties under new bill signed by NY Gov. Hochul
Scammers will face higher penalties and tipsters will reap greater rewards in cases of COVID-19 pandemic fraud thanks to two new laws signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation is part of an effort to combat fraudsters taking advantage of state emergencies — as such schemes have drained billions in taxpayer dollars since 2020. “We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” Hochul said in a statement. “These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down...
REPORT: New York had largest population decline amid pandemic
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report titled, "Growth in U.S. Population Shows Early Indication of Recovery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic." However, the population of New York State did just the opposite.
informnny.com
Study: The most-broken house rules in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From “keep your room clean” to “no interrupting,” many American households run smoothly by following a common set of rules. Whether you live in a household with children and pets, or an apartment shared with roommates, your home can likely benefit from standards like a chore chart and a few ground rules.
New York state expands investigation of billing complaints against RG&E and NYSEG
The state plans to hold a series of public forums in affected areas starting in January to hear from consumers about their concerns on the billing problems.
Gotham Gazette
A New Year’s Resolution for New York: Cut Down on Alcohol-Fueled Problems with Mandatory Server Training
These days, safety is at the forefront of the consciousness of most New Yorkers. With New Year's Eve just around the corner – and the binge drinking that comes with it – alcohol-fueled accidents, crashes, injuries, and crime are an unfortunate inevitability. The bars and liquor stores that...
