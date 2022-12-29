ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms

New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
New York Post

COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY

A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret NYC

The Pay Transparency Law Will Go Into Effect For All Of NY State Next Year

New York City’s new pay transparency law went into effect last month, requiring employers to include a specific salary range (minimum & maximum) in any published job listings. And as of Wednesday, December 21, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new legislation, establishing a statewide pay transparency law in all of New York State. Beginning September 18, 2023, the legislation will require all New York state employers to include offered salary ranges in their job postings. The hopes are that these new laws will empower potential employees with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and level the playing field for all workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
Hudson Valley Post

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
Consumer Reports.org

New York Governor signs historic digital right to repair bill into law

Consumer Reports applauds Governor Hochul for signing the Digital Fair Repair Act, which will provide consumers with new rights when in need of repairs of their digital devices. Yonkers, NY — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the groundbreaking Digital Fair Repair Act (A7006B/S4104A) into law late last night. The...
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
Reason.com

N.Y. Education Department Overturns No-Trespass/No-Contact Order a School District Got Against Ex-Board-Member

From Appeal of Brockway, decided Dec. 13 by Commissioner Rosa of the New York State Education Department:. Petitioner [Andrew Brockway] appeals the extension of a resolution adopted by the Beekmantown Central School District ("respondent") banning him from district property and imposing conditions upon his speech. The appeal must be sustained in part.
BEEKMANTOWN, NY
New York Post

COVID fraudsters face higher penalties under new bill signed by NY Gov. Hochul

Scammers will face higher penalties and tipsters will reap greater rewards in cases of COVID-19 pandemic fraud thanks to two new laws signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation is part of an effort to combat fraudsters taking advantage of state emergencies — as such schemes have drained billions in taxpayer dollars since 2020. “We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” Hochul said in a statement. “These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down...
informnny.com

Study: The most-broken house rules in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From “keep your room clean” to “no interrupting,” many American households run smoothly by following a common set of rules. Whether you live in a household with children and pets, or an apartment shared with roommates, your home can likely benefit from standards like a chore chart and a few ground rules.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

