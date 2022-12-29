Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warhawks win wild one
TOWN OF MERTON — With their backs to the wall and time running out, things did not look great Thursday night for the host Arrowhead boys hockey team at the Mullett Ice Center. The Warhawks watched as longtime rival Homestead rallied for three unanswered goals to take a 3-1...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Indians fell Spartans
WEST BEND — In the Kewaskum boys’ basketball team’s recent three-game losing streak, where the Indians averaged only 33 points a game, the hoop had to look the size of a pinprick. So, it was small wonder that after the Indians 16-0 run to open the second...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Crowl leads No. 15 Wisconsin past Western Michigan 76-66
MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as No. 15 Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight by beating Western Michigan 76-66 on Friday night. “When Steve's playing like that, we're a very hard team to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vikings top Suns at Holiday Classic
NEW BERLIN — There’s always a sense of pride playing in your host tournament, and that’s an opportunity New Berlin West has been presented with in recent years at the Viking Holiday Classic. The Vikings would have preferred to have entered Tuesday afternoon feeling a little sharper,...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
Report: Quarterback Chase Wolf coming back to Wisconsin in 2023
Chase Wolf confirmed with reporters following the Guaranteed Rate Bowl that he will return to Wisconsin for a sixth season.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents
WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eric Matthew Schroeder
April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert Richard Lapointe
April 5, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2022. Robert Richard Lapointe, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by his family and dogs on December 13, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on April 5, 1946, to Philippe and Isobel (nee McAuley).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nilus Lawrence Willkom, 96
Nilus Willkom passed away at his home on December 22, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1926, in Boyd to Lawrence and Catherine Willkom. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1944. Following high school, he was proud to serve in World War II in the United States Army from October 1944 until August 1946. Working his way to the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the following medals and honors: Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). At the age of 15 he met Bernadette Dzienkowski. They were married on October 27, 1949, and were blessed with three children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
John E. Kincaid
Jan. 12, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2022. John E. Kincaid, 79, formerly of Dousman, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. John was born on January 12, 1943, in Michigan, to Dean and Elizabeth (Sheller) Kincaid. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1961. John...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne F. Nettesheim
Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022. Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
Milwaukee to get its spotlight in Times Square on New Year's Eve
VISIT Milwaukee announced Thursday it will kick off the new year with a 35 x 23-foot billboard in Times Square. National Geographic named Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list.
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dexter A. Badinger Jr.
Feb. 19, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2022. Dexter A. Badinger Jr., 89, of Mukwonago and previously of Eagle, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Dexter was born on February 19, 1933, in Waukesha, the son of Dexter and Erla (Rhoads) Badinger. He moved to Eagle at a young age and would remain there for the majority of his life. On June 28, 1958, Dexter was united in marriage to Marlys Knowlton at the Eagle United Methodist Church where he was a lifelong member and choir member. The Lord blessed Dexter and Marlys with a loving daughter, Cindy. Dexter owned and operated Dexter’s Mat Service for the majority of his working career. He was a hard worker and took pride in providing for his family. Dexter was social and loved to gather with friends and family to enjoy their company. He was a member of the Eagle Lions Club and served as the Lions District Governor in 1996 through 1997. He also loved sports such as Bowling, Golf and both Baseball and Softball. Dexter was also a member of the Flying Crown Riders motorcycle club and he enjoyed his riding very much. Dexter had a big laugh that he was locally famous for and greeted everyone he met with kindness. He was passionate about being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation. Whether it was going for a walk, working in the yard or other household chores, he was happiest outside. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice M. Schulteis
Alice M. Schulteis (nee Kohl), formerly of Richfield, was called home to be with the lord on December 26, 2022 at Serenity Villa in Slinger at the age of 94. Alice was a faith-filled woman and a spiritual inspiration to all who loved her. Alice was born on November 30, 1928, to Joseph and Anna (nee Schmitt) Kohl. Alice attended St. Boniface grade school and graduated from Menomonee Falls High School. She was united in marriage to Albert T. Schulteis on October 22, 1947, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Alice was ambitious and full of energy. Along with raising their five children, Alice also worked tirelessly alongside Albert on their family farm in Richfield and hauling milk. In addition, Alice and Albert owned vacation rentals (Memory Lane Cottages) on North Twin Lake in Conover. For 30 years they treated their guests like family, whether it was an afternoon of watersports or enjoying a cocktail overlooking the lake or snowmobiling in God’s country. Alice and Albert also enjoyed traveling abroad to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Ireland. Their travels also took them to Mexico, Florida, California and Branson, Missouri. Dancing was also something the inseparable couple enjoyed. Alice and Albert were known to tear up the dance floor, dancing the polka like no others. Some of Alice’s fondest memories were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great=grandchildren. Holidays were very important to Alice and she made sure there was an opportunity for all to gather.
