wtae.com
Abby Lee Miller reportedly sells Penn Hills 'Dance Moms' studio
Reality star Abby Lee Miller of "Dance Moms" fame has reportedly sold the Penn Hills building that housed her dance studio. Video above from 2019: Abby Lee Miller speaks with WTAE. The New York Post reports the sale was an off-market deal from Dec. 12. The reported buyer owns a...
State College
Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow
If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
fox8tv.com
Local Cheerleader in London Parade
Altoona High School Cheerleader Laura Reed is currently in London to perform in their New Year’s Day Parade. She is one of eight cheerleaders from Pennsylvania that auditioned for the role at the United Cheerleader Association Camp. This is not her first overseas performance. She also performed in Hawaii last year for the Pearl Harbor Parade.
wtaj.com
Ms. Wheelchair PA First Runner Up Collecting Donations for Mending Hearts Animal Rescue
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania First Runner Up Laurah Zeek to talk about her advocacy, platform, and MLK Service Project with the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania Organization. The mission of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is “to provide an opportunity...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
State College
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
State College
Koch Funeral Home to Hold 2nd Annual Luminaria Memorial Display
Last New Year’s Eve, I picked up my parents from their local retirement community and took them for a drive, in search of a very special light show. As it got dark, we drove on South Atherton Street from Boalsburg toward State College. Just as we crested the hill past Harris Acres, we began to see the lights.
fox8tv.com
State College Sinkhole
Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
Western Pa. man robs teenager at gunpoint in his home
Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg. Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered...
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
State College
After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
State College
Centre Foundation Awards More Than $139,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits
Centre Foundation recently selected 34 local organizations to receive grants totaling more than $139,000 from its annual Field-of-Interest grant program. Each September, organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from these 16 unique endowment funds, which were established by donors to support various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County.
State College
Ice, snowstorm halts Centre County United Way event
STATE COLLEGE — The winter storm that hit the area recently delivered an unexpectedly difficult blow to Centre County United Way. The organization’s signature fundraising event was set to be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Bryce Jordan Center. The complexity of rescheduling has forced CCUW to decide it will not hold Taste of the Town this year, and instead looks forward to bringing the event back in 2023.
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
