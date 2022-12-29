ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Matilda, PA

State College

Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow

If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Local Cheerleader in London Parade

Altoona High School Cheerleader Laura Reed is currently in London to perform in their New Year’s Day Parade. She is one of eight cheerleaders from Pennsylvania that auditioned for the role at the United Cheerleader Association Camp. This is not her first overseas performance. She also performed in Hawaii last year for the Pearl Harbor Parade.
ALTOONA, PA
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Back in Blonde and Brewing

When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Koch Funeral Home to Hold 2nd Annual Luminaria Memorial Display

Last New Year’s Eve, I picked up my parents from their local retirement community and took them for a drive, in search of a very special light show. As it got dark, we drove on South Atherton Street from Boalsburg toward State College. Just as we crested the hill past Harris Acres, we began to see the lights.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College Sinkhole

Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
ALTOONA, PA
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Western Pa. man robs teenager at gunpoint in his home

Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg. Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered...
FREEBURG, PA
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas

Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
State College

After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Centre Foundation Awards More Than $139,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

Centre Foundation recently selected 34 local organizations to receive grants totaling more than $139,000 from its annual Field-of-Interest grant program. Each September, organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from these 16 unique endowment funds, which were established by donors to support various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Ice, snowstorm halts Centre County United Way event

STATE COLLEGE — The winter storm that hit the area recently delivered an unexpectedly difficult blow to Centre County United Way. The organization’s signature fundraising event was set to be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Bryce Jordan Center. The complexity of rescheduling has forced CCUW to decide it will not hold Taste of the Town this year, and instead looks forward to bringing the event back in 2023.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
