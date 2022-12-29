Read full article on original website
Related
A welcome slapdown for woke left hypocrisy on ‘threats to democracy’
The woke left loves to dish it out, but sure can’t take it. Witness Tuesday’s utter humiliation of Harvard Law School’s Alejandra Caraballo by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Caraballo, a radical transgender-rights activist and legal instructor, was appearing at the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s hearing on alleged threats to democracy, including — as Caraballo firmly warned — rhetoric calling for targeting of officials over doing their jobs. Yet, as Mace then proved, Caraballo’s own tweets had called for just that. In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs, she demanded on Twitter that the “6 justices who overturned Roe...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
Trump's former comms director said her job was pointless because he would ruin her plans with compulsive tweeting
Alyssa Farah Griffin said being communications director under Donald Trump was "a huge challenge" because he always went off-script.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA
There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
Ethnic Studies school administrator argued some Jewish Americans have 'control of systemic power'
Ethnic Studies school administrator said White, Jewish people beneﬁt from systems of oppression and control systemic power, disenfranchising all people of color.
Opinion: Americans Should Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
These lies about climate change just wouldn't die in 2022
Few people actually believe these climate change myths, but the myths and disinformation persist. One expert calls them "zombie arguments."
Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
Opinion: White Christians Want to Establish a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
MSNBC
George Santos' false claim of being Jewish tells us a lot about American politics
Incoming Republican congressman of New York George Santos has falsely claimed to be Jewish, and a descendant of Holocaust survivors to boot! After a New York Times investigation exposed his penchant for self-invention, Santos’ spokesperson initially denied the “defamatory allegations.” Soon thereafter, Santos low-key- admitted to the New York Post that much of his biography is, indeed, fabricated.
Collider
From 'Hearts and Minds' to 'Why We Fight': 10 Must-See American War Documentaries
When thinking of international conflict, it's worth it to always keep a close eye on the nature of the conflict, especially in the US, as its status as a global superpower has helped it cross boundaries. The idea of the enemy being on the other side is not always the reality. Furthermore, the enemy can be found in the existing power structures of a nation's military. Documentaries that focus on war ask how and why we fight them.
College’s outrageous cost is a ‘scam’ creating a ‘slow burning crisis,’ research director says
The exorbitant costs of attending college sets students up for failure — and higher education is often a “scam” and unnecessary in some fields, a writer and researcher on market influences and monopolies said. “I think that the financial aspects of college or higher education have overwhelmed the ability to create a citizenry on a very basic level,” Matt Stoller, a research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, told Fox News. “This is kind of like a slow-burning crisis that we have to look into.” The average cost of going to a private college — including tuition, fees, books and room and...
Vox
Georgia is a perfect example of the growing power of Asian American voters
Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. While Georgia’s overall voter turnout didn’t change much between the 2018 and 2022 midterms, at least one group saw some pretty significant gains: Asian American and Pacific Islander voters.
Year End Review: 10 Social Justice Stories Worth Revisiting
As we countdown to the end of 2022, here are 10 social justice stories to revisit. The post Year End Review: 10 Social Justice Stories Worth Revisiting appeared first on NewsOne.
Uncovering the Dark Secrets: How Nazis Infiltrated America's Intelligence Agencies
I have always been intensely interested in the period before and during World War II, and the atrocities that occurred during this time have always filled me with a sense of horror and sorrow. One of the lesser-known stories of this time is the infiltration of American intelligence agencies by the Nazis, and the devastating impact this had on the nation. In this blog article, we will explore this dark chapter of history and uncover the secrets of how Nazis infiltrated America's intelligence agencies.
Comments / 0