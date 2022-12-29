Read full article on original website
State College
Death notices
MILESBURG — Jason Mitchell died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. He was 54. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. BELLEFONTE — Q. Michael Braddock died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. He was 85. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. STATE...
fox8tv.com
State College Sinkhole
Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
State College
Centre Foundation Awards More Than $139,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits
Centre Foundation recently selected 34 local organizations to receive grants totaling more than $139,000 from its annual Field-of-Interest grant program. Each September, organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from these 16 unique endowment funds, which were established by donors to support various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
State College
Penns Valley YMCA offers a New Year’s Resolution
SPRING MILLS— Everyone at one time or another has made a New Year’s Resolution. Many have involved weight loss. The residents of Penns and Brush valleys have just the place to do that. The Centre County YMCA organization opened its fourth location in January 2016 in one of the renovated Gettig Manufacturing buildings in the heart of Spring Mills.
State College
Saint John students twinkle holiday cheer throughout Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — Students at Saint John School in Bellefonte were spreading cheer throughout the community this holiday season with “Twinkle Tuesday” — an Acts of Christmas Kindness service project. “Twinkle Tuesday” began as a fun way to support the school’s “Be the Light — Acts of...
Elk County organizations receive thousands of dollars in donations from car dealership
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous Elk County organizations felt the spirit of the holiday season after a car dealership donated some revenue it made over the course of three months. On Friday, December 30th, Spitzer Autoworld in Saint Marys was able to give organizations a donation thanks to Operation We Care. From Oct. 10 – […]
insideradio.com
Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.
The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
State College
After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
Halfmoon Township votes to withdraw from Schlow Library
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Schlow Centre Region Library in State College will be fully funded, at least through 2023. Beyond that, things could be changing. After a special meeting on Monday, the Halfmoon Township Supervisors voted 3-2 to begin the withdrawal process from the library program. In the current contract, the township contributes […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
Big Spring Spirits Has Big Things In Store For The South Shore in 2023
Kevin Lloyd has big plans for Big Spring Spirits, the distillery he founded in Bellefonte, Pa. By December 2023, Lloyd and his Talleyrand Holdings LLC business partners — Anthony Mazzarini, Bill Stolze, Rick Mongiovi, Eric Kraemer and Garry McCann — could be admiring Pittsburgh’s skyline while sipping whiskey on top of their historical, six-story structure on the South Shore, an area between Station Square and the South Side.
State College
Bellefonte gymnasts fall in first competition
BELLEFONTE — Despite a second-place effort from Talia McCloskey on uneven bars, the Lady Red Raiders weren’t able to overcome Waynesboro on Dec. 20, falling 131.000 to 125.075. “I believe we had a great first performance of the season,” said Bellefonte head coach Kelsey Wellar. “The first meet...
Introducing the new Lycoming Regional Police Department
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A new, regionalized police force is in place starting Jan. 1, 2023 to serve nine communities in western Lycoming County. On Thursday, members of the department, flanked with law enforcement, community, and county leaders, formally introduced the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Formed after three years of collaboration, discussion, and planning, the regionalized police department merges the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township. ...
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Level as New Cases Fall, Hospitalizations Rise
Centre County remained at the low COVID-19 community level for the 15th consecutive week as new cases fell and hospitalizations linked to the virus saw an uptick locally and statewide, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. For the third consecutive week, only one...
State College
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
State College
State College School Board President Amber Concepcion Appointed Centre County Commissioner
Current State College Area School Board President Amber Concepcion has been selected to replace Michael Pipe as Centre County commissioner as Pipe prepares to leave for a job in Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest appointed Concepcion, a Democrat, to fill Pipe’s unexpired term through...
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
