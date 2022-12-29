Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
No Jazz For ‘Babylon’ At Domestic Box Office With $4M+ Debut; Brad Pitt-Margot Robbie Epic Won’t Hit $250M Breakeven: Here’s Why
Updated with latest box office: Damien Chazelle’s $80M 1920s-set Hollywood epic Babylon went up in a blaze of fire at the domestic box office this past weekend with an awful $4.85M four-day start, lower than its anticipated $5.3M outlook on Monday morning. Related Story ‘Babylon’ Review: Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Soar In Damien Chazelle's Wild, Turbulent Ride Through Early Hollywood Related Story Christmas Delivers Box Office Miracle For 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Despite Winter Weather: James Cameron Sequel Finals At $95.5M+ 2nd Weekend Related Story Sorry, Cowboys: There Won't Be An Original 'Yellowstone' Episode On Christmas Day Say what you will about harsh winter...
Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Revealed
The long-awaited live-action Barbie movie now has a trailer. Here’s the first footage of Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) taking on the role of Mattel’s iconic fashion doll.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Babylon' Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle's Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age ExcessHenry Cavill's Next Play: 'Warhammer 40,000' Series for Amazon'Avatar: The Way of Water' Sets Sail at Overseas Box Office With $16M Opening Day The brief teaser that dropped Friday shows Robbie as both the first Barbie, winking at a group of girls, and as a glossier newer version of the toy. The preview...
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
10 Big-Time Actors Who Were Once Told They Weren't Famous Enough For A Role, And 9 Who Were Told They Were Too Famous
"It wasn’t long enough [of a scene] to lose the Oprah factor."
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ make Golden Globes history
Prior to this year, only 11 sequels had ever been nominated for either of the Golden Globe Awards for Best Film (Drama or Comedy/Musical). Over half of them were added to the list after the turn of the century, and three have joined the group within the last decade. This year, an unprecedented total of three continuation films are competing for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s top honors. If “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” succeeds on its comedic bid or the drama prize goes to “Avatar: The Way of Water” or “Top Gun: Maverick,” the number of Best Film...
'Top Gun: Maverick' breaks Paramount+'s weekend viewership record
Top Gun: Maverick continues soaring to new heights. 2022's box office champ has now become the most-watched film to ever debut on Paramount + domestically. The sequel to 1986's Top Gun, once again starring Tom Cruise, hit the streaming service on December 22 and quickly shattered Sonic the Hedgehog's previous premiere weekend viewership record by 60%. Paramount has not released specific viewership numbers for either film.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Highlights the Ensemble Cast From Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
The Damien Chazelle-directed epic period film, Babylon, follows the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during a time of uncontrolled excess and wickedness in 1920s Hollywood. With a film tackling early Hollywood, it's reasonable that the director chose well-known names from the modern era, boasting ensemble casts like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, who—in retrospect—don't need much introduction for some to become familiarized with. The film undoubtedly boasts the largest cast, and Paramount Pictures has recently released a new featurette that captures the entire opulent cast in a two-minute clip.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Chasing Academy Award-Winning Actress for Major Role in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Captain America: New World Order has made more than its fair share of news lately as rumors of its plot have gotten fans excited about the possibilities for the 2024 film. The plot is heavily rumored to involve the discovery of Adamantium on the corpse of Tiamut, the Celestial who had been growing inside Earth and was killed in Eternals. If that’s the case, Sam Wilson’s first theatrical outing as Captain America is shaping up to be a wild ride as it will see Sam and a group of heroes foil some sort of villainous plot to obtain the Adamantium hatched by Harrison Ford‘s Thaddeus Ross, Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ CIA Director Valentina Allegre de Fontain and Tim Blake Nelson‘s Leader. Now, a spicy new rumor sure to be a YouTube pundit pleaser has another villain joining the fray and Marvel Studios has an Oscar-winning actress in mind for the role.
Kung Fu Panda 4 release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more
What is the Kung Fu Panda 4 release date? When it comes to fluffy martial artists, there are no ifs, buts or maybes about it – the Kung Fu Panda movies take the cake. Since the very first animated movie about the dumpling-obsessed Dragon warrior Po hit the big screen in 2008, we have been hooked on the DreamWorks franchise, with fans dying for more fistfights in the Valley of Peace.
